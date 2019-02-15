Log in
Carnival : Cruise Line Sets Record for Biggest Vow Renewal at Sea with More Than 2,000 Couples and Hosts First-Ever Aerial Vow Renewal Aboard #ChooseFun AirShip

02/15/2019

Carnival Cruise Line celebrated two vow renewal firsts in honor of Valentine's Day.

The company set a record for the largest vow renewal at sea with nearly 2,000 couples saying 'I do' all over again across its fleet of ships. Carnival cruise directors hosted the heart-warming ceremonies in the ships' atrium lobbies encouraging their vacation goers to embrace love and happiness. A festive balloon drop and celebratory toast followed the fleet wide ceremonies.

In conjunction with the record-breaking vow renewals at sea, Carnival's #ChooseFun AirShip hosted its first-ever vow renewal ceremony in the skies celebrating the 15-year marriage of Carnival fans and clients of Expedia CruiseShipCenters Cathy and Jim Skoglund during a special Phoenix flyover. The AirShip's Chief Pilot Terry Dillard performed the ceremony as the couple shared a memorable moment high in the skies - love was definitely in the air! The couple met 25 years ago and have sailed on 14 Carnival cruises, including their honeymoon on Carnival Elation, with two more booked for this year - a total of 92 days at sea.

'We've always dreamed of having a memorable vow renewal, but this day was far beyond what we could've imagined,' said Cathy. 'We love sailing with Carnival, so when we heard about the opportunity to fly with them on the AirShip, we jumped on it! We knew this was the perfect way to celebrate our day.'

To learn more about Carnival Cruise Line, visit Carnival.com. For reservations, contact any travel agent or call 1-800-CARNIVAL. Carnival can also be found on: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Journalists also can visit Carnival's media site, carnival-news.com or follow the line's PR department on Twitter at twitter.com/CarnivalPR.

Disclaimer

Carnival Corporation published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2019 22:51:09 UTC
