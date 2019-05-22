Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Carnival Corp    CCL   PA1436583006

CARNIVAL CORP

(CCL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Carnival : Cruise Line's #ChooseFun AirShip Flies Into Summer; Kicking Off Month-Long Aerial Tour of the Northeast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2019 | 07:38am EDT

Carnival Cruise Line's #ChooseFun AirShip is heading east to celebrate the start of summer and the New York debut of the totally transformed Carnival Sunrise, kicking off its month-long tour with an appearance at the ship's official naming ceremony at the Manhattan Cruise Terminal on May 23.

Over the subsequent four weeks, the 128-foot-long AirShip will visit locations across all five New York boroughs, New Jersey and Philadelphia, flying over many popular landmarks and events. AirShip's first week will include visits to Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn followed by classic summer vacation hot spots Fire Island, Coney Island and Staten Island for Memorial Day weekend, and a week in Long Island. AirShip will then spend the first week of June flying over New Jersey before concluding its northeast tour in The Bronx and Brooklyn.

'Seeing how successful our West Coast journey was earlier this year, we knew we had to get the East Coast in on the fun,' said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. 'We plan to do New York in a big way this summer as we take the region by sea and air with summer sailings of the beautiful Carnival Sunrise and AirShip enticing fun seekers to Choose Fun with a Carnival cruise.'

Carnival's AirShip has a bigger and better charitable component than ever before, as well. Encouraging fans to engage with AirShip on social media, for every person who posts a photo of the colorful blimp using the hashtag #ChooseFun, Carnival will make a $10 donation to its longtime charitable partner St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®, up to a maximum donation of $20,000, helping in the ongoing fight against childhood cancer.

Consumers will also have the chance to win a free cruise or weekly drawings for cash gift cards when they enter the AirShip Sweepstakes that kicks off May 23 at carnival.com/choosefun.

Carnival Sunrise will spend the summer in New York operating four- to 14-day voyages before repositioning to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., for a winter schedule of Caribbean and Bahamian cruises beginning in October 2019. Carnival Sunrise then heads back to New York for another season of cruises in spring 2020.

Disclaimer

Carnival Corporation published this content on 22 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2019 11:37:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARNIVAL CORP
07:38aCARNIVAL : Cruise Line's #ChooseFun AirShip Flies Into Summer; Kicking Off Month..
PU
05:35aCARNIVAL : Cruise Line Teams Up With World-Renowned Harlem Globetrotters; exclus..
AQ
05/21EXCLUSIVE ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCED, H : Extraordinary Destinations' Aboard Seabou..
AQ
05/21CARNIVAL : Sunshine Launches Year-Round Service from Charleston; Inaugural Festi..
AQ
05/21CARNIVAL : New Seabourn Venture Inaugural Season 'Extraordinary Expedition' Itin..
AQ
05/20CARNIVAL : Sunshine Launches Year-Round Service From Charleston
PU
05/20CARNIVAL : New Seabourn Venture Inaugural Season “Extraordinary Expedition..
PU
05/20CARNIVAL : Paradise Rescues Stranded Mariner Off the Coast of Cozumel
PU
05/17CARNIVAL : Cruise Line Offers Special Discounts for Military Service Members in ..
PU
05/17CARNIVAL : New EZpay Allows Holland America Line Guests to Make Monthly Interest..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 20 170 M
EBIT 2019 3 404 M
Net income 2019 3 164 M
Debt 2019 11 919 M
Yield 2019 3,92%
P/E ratio 2019 11,32
P/E ratio 2020 10,16
EV / Sales 2019 2,37x
EV / Sales 2020 2,26x
Capitalization 35 862 M
Chart CARNIVAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Carnival Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARNIVAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 62,9 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arnold W. Donald President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Micky Meir Arison Chairman
David Bernstein Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Stuart Subotnick Director
Richard J. Glasier Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARNIVAL CORP6.82%35 862
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL19.22%42 576
CARNIVAL PLC6.06%35 862
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC28.29%26 623
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES25.89%25 810
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS33.92%12 038
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About