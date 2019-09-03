Carnival : Cruises 'Fully Committed' to Projects in Grand Bahama and Half Moon Cay

By Stephen Nakrosis



Carnival Corp. (CCL) said Tuesday it remains "fully committed" to projects on Grand Bahama and Half Moon Cay, after Hurricane Dorian struck the islands, killing at least five people and damaging or destroying 13,000 homes.

Carnival Chief Executive Arnold Donald said the company looked forward to helping the people of the Bahamas "rebuild, recover and again welcome tourists and cruise guests with open arms to their beautiful country."

He added, "We have been and remain in constant contact with government officials as they determine the highest priorities for both the short term and long term."

