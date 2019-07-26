Log in
Carnival : Cunard Honors Entrepreneur Zita Cobb, Haligonian Sandra Greer and Historian John Langley on Queen Mary 2

07/26/2019 | 02:37pm EDT

Zita Cobb awarded The Fifth Annual Samuel Cunard Prize for Vision, Courage and Creativity and Sandra Greer named recipient of Second Annual Samuel Cunard Innovative Spirit Award

VALENCIA, Calif., July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury cruise line Cunard hosted the Fifth Annual Samuel Cunard Prize for Vision, Courage and Creativity on July 26, 2019, honoring Zita Cobb and Sandra Greer. The celebration was held onboard the line's flagship Queen Mary 2 while docked in Halifax, NS, home of the company's founder Sir Samuel Cunard. Cobb, a Canadian charity founder and Greer, an innovative technological leader, celebrated their awards with local dignitaries, port officials and other key members of the community.

(L - R) Queen Mary 2 Captain Christopher Wells; Honourable Kelly Regan; John Langley, Cunard Historian; Zita Cobb, Founder and CEO of Shorefast Foundation; Halifax Mayor Michael Savage; Sandra Greer, Former President & CEO, Amirix Systems; Honourable Bernadette Jordan; Wayne Myles, CHMF Board Member; John Young, CMHF Co-Chair; and John Risley, President of Clearwater Fine Foods aboard Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 in Halifax, N.S. for the Fifth Annual Samuel Cunard Prize Event. (S. Farmer for Cunard)

Canadian businesswoman and social entrepreneur Zita Cobb today received the Samuel Cunard Prize for Vision, Courage and Creativity. Cobb is founder of the Fogo Island Inn and the Shorefast Foundation, a Canadian charity that uses business-minded means to help secure economic and cultural resilience for Fogo Island. Cobb is an eight generation Fogo Islander and sailed on the inaugural voyage of Queen Mary 2 from England to North America, making it fitting that she received this honor onboard the same ocean liner.

Former President and CEO of Amirix Systems Sandra Greer received the Samuel Cunard Innovative Spirit Award today. Greer spearheaded the merger of two innovative organizations – Amirix and Vemco – creating a dynamic new organization where innovation flourished. The product of the combined entity is the backbone of important scientific research performed in lakes, rivers and oceans around the world.

Also today, Cunard historian John G. Langley, Q.C., Director and Chairman of the Cunard Steamship Society, donated a significant part of his Cunard collection to the Cunard Archives at the University of Liverpool. Langley will sail on the July 28 Transatlantic Crossing on Queen Mary 2 to England on to submit his pieces to the University. Guests onboard the voyage will have the opportunity to see select pieces and attend talks given by Langley.

The Samuel Cunard award for Vision, Courage and Creativity was inaugurated in 2015 to celebrate the company's 175th Anniversary in the ancestral home of its founder Sir Samuel Cunard. Created in partnership with the Canadian Maritime Heritage Foundation, the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic and Cunard, the award acknowledges an extraordinary individual who demonstrates the qualities exemplified by Samuel Cunard throughout his life. The Innovative Spirit Award was created to honor an individual who stands out as having a pioneering spirit similar to Sir Samuel Cunard.

For more information about Cunard or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273 or visit www.cunard.com

For travel advisors interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSourceCruises.com or call Cunard toll free at 1-800-528-6273. 

Cunard
Cunard is the operator of luxury cruise ships Queen Mary 2®, Queen Victoria® and Queen Elizabeth®. Renowned for impeccable White Star Service, gourmet dining and world-class entertainment, all three Queens offer luxury accommodations in Britannia, Britannia Club, Princess Grill Suite and Queens Grill Suite staterooms. Cunard is the only line to offer regularly scheduled Transatlantic service between New York and London, and it continues to celebrate the freedom of travel on exciting World Voyage and Grand Voyage itineraries that visit Europe, North America, South America, Africa, Asia and Australia.

Awarded '#1 Mega-Ship Ocean Cruise Line' by Travel + Leisure's 2018, 2017 and 2016 World's Best Awards and 'Best Service,' 'Best Onboard Enrichment' and 'Best World Cruise' by Porthole Cruise Magazine's 2018 Readers Choice Awards, Cunard is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines, a part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), the largest cruise vacation company in the world. Together Cunard, Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn, AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia) and P&O Cruises (UK) operate 102 ships visiting over 700 ports around the world and totaling 226,000 lower berths.

Social Media
Facebook: www.facebook.com/cunard 
Twitter: www.twitter.com/cunardline
YouTube: www.youtube.com/wearecunard 
Instagram: www.instagram.com/cunardline 

Media Assets
Cunard photography is available online at https://cunard.assetbank-server.com/  
Email: press@cunard.com 
Password: Cunard1

For additional information about Cunard, contact:
Jackie Chase, Cunard, 661-753-1035, jchase@cunard.com
Maria Andriano, MGA Media Group, 212-251-1015, maria@mgamediagroup.com

 

Founder and CEO of Shorefast Foundation & Fogo Island Inn, Zita Cobb, accepts the Samuel Cunard Prize for Vision, Courage and Creativity onboard Queen Mary 2 in Halifax, Nova Scoita on Friday, July 26, 2019. (Photo Credit: Steve Farmer for Cunard)

Cunard Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cunard Line)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cunard-honors-entrepreneur-zita-cobb-haligonian-sandra-greer-and-historian-john-langley-on-queen-mary-2-300891824.html

SOURCE Cunard Line


© PRNewswire 2019
