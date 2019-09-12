Carnival : Ecstasy Resumes Calls at Half Moon Cay, Nearly 2,200 Guests Enjoy a Day of Fun in the Sun at the Private Bahamian Island

Under beautiful sunny skies, Carnival Ecstasy became the first ship to resume calls at the private Bahamian island of Half Moon Cay, with nearly 2,200 guests enjoying a day of fun in the sun at the crescent-shaped tropical paradise.

During the day-long visit, guests enjoyed the island's gorgeous white-sand beaches, relaxed in private cabanas, checked out eateries like the Lobster Shack and even participated in an impromptu oceanside dance party.

Carnival Ecstasy's stop to Half Moon Cay was one of more than 200 Carnival Cruise Line calls at Bahamian destinations, including Nassau and Princess Cays, between now and the end of the year.

'Carnival Cruise Line has enjoyed a wonderful relationship with the Bahamas for decades and by resuming these calls we are showcasing to our guests the incredible beauty of this destination while at the same time supporting the local economy,' said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Carnival is also continuing its support of the Bahamas in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian with Carnival Pride and Carnival Liberty delivering relief supplies to Freeport this week. Carnival Corporation and the Micky and Madeleine Arison Family Foundation have pledged $2 million in funding and in-kind support for relief efforts. Relief shipments on cargo vessels started arriving last week.

Carnival has also asked employees and guests to join the effort through online giving tools, as well as a donation program at its U.S. homeports, benefiting Direct Relief and World Central Kitchen .