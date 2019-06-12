Carnival : Give Your Family the World on a Holland America Line Cruise

SEATTLE, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruising has long been known as one of the best vacation values there is for families, extended multi-generational family groups and friends traveling together with their families. You can still enjoy a cruise this summer with Holland America Line's "Who's in Your Crew?" promotion featuring fares that are up to 50 percent off select Alaska and Europe cruise fares. Plus, third and fourth children or adults in the same stateroom sail free.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8428451-holland-america-cruise-line-family-vacations/

On board, there are a wide variety of activities for all ages. Younger travelers can join kids their own age on a treasure hunt with Club HAL while adults get a crash course on European architecture at an EXC Talks presentation. Later, the entire family can come together to share the day's highlights over freshly made pasta at Canaletto. In port, Holland America Line has crafted family-friendly Shore EXCursions like whale-watching or a trip to Legoland, and at the end of each day guests can unwind in spacious, comfortable accommodations that fit a family perfectly.

"If you want to experience new cultures with family, bring history to life for your children or just have a fun-in-the-sun vacation, then we're the cruise line for you," said Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line. "We believe that family travel should be about spending quality time together while enjoying a variety of activities for every interest. Holland America Line truly has something for everyone, both on board and ashore."

Family-Focused Experiences

A variety of entertainment options, daily activities and dining venues let everyone in the family enjoy their ideal day. At Club HAL, Holland America Line offers supervised, age-appropriate games, sports and activities on board for kids and tweens, while teens can enjoy an exclusive venue and special events. Elsewhere, the whole family can learn to make tasty treats at a live cooking show or explore the natural world with BBC Earth Experiences.

On Alaska cruises, Holland America Line offers a Junior Ranger Program in Glacier Bay. Kids can interact with national park rangers and earn their Junior Ranger Badge during this fun and educational day at Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve.

At Half Moon Cay, Holland America Line's award-winning private island in the Bahamas, Waterworks features a mini waterslide, water nozzles and climbable sea creatures that make up an aquatic playground for younger kids. Families can join a tour for horseback riding, a stingray interaction, bike riding, glass-bottom boat or jet ski. The island also features cabanas, villas and a grand cabana for rent that are ideal for private family retreats. And the idyllic powder white-sand beach and clear turquoise water that is perfect for swimming will make for an unforgettable day for all.

Family-Friendly Shore EXCursions

Holland America Line's award-winning tours offer families new ways to discover destinations together. Guests will find a range of shoreside experiences to suit the interests and activity levels of everyone in the family. Swim with sting rays in Mexico or the Caribbean, spend a day at the original Legoland in Northern Europe, join a whale-watching quest or dogsledding adventure in Alaska and more. Many of the Shore EXCursions also offer reduced pricing for kids.

Some top family tours include:

Family Fun: Time-Travel Through Rome

From Civitavecchia, an engaging actor and guide brings the city of Rome to life, illuminating the complex history of Ancient Rome and how its empire expanded at breakneck speed. Younger travelers can take part in an interactive theatrical performance and play games to learn about the secret history of Rome's iconic monuments.

From Civitavecchia, an engaging actor and guide brings the city of to life, illuminating the complex history of Ancient Rome and how its empire expanded at breakneck speed. Younger travelers can take part in an interactive theatrical performance and play games to learn about the secret history of iconic monuments. Discover Alaska's Whales in Juneau

With a small group of guests, board a heated research vessel for an up-close viewing of humpback whales. The guide will discuss the biology, habitat and behavior of these majestic giants. Whale sightings are guaranteed, and it's also likely that guests will see seals, porpoises and other marine animals.

With a small group of guests, board a heated research vessel for an up-close viewing of humpback whales. The guide will discuss the biology, habitat and behavior of these majestic giants. Whale sightings are guaranteed, and it's also likely that guests will see seals, porpoises and other marine animals. Family Fun: Monkey Jungle & Dominican Flavors

From Amber Cove enter a tropical jungle and listen to the sounds of nature while keeping a look out for the cute little squirrel monkeys that abound in this natural environment. Guests can offer a plate of fruit to the monkeys and get up close with these loveable, fun little creatures.

From enter a tropical jungle and listen to the sounds of nature while keeping a look out for the cute little squirrel monkeys that abound in this natural environment. Guests can offer a plate of fruit to the monkeys and get up close with these loveable, fun little creatures. A Day at Legoland in Aarhus

The world-famous Legoland amusement park will have everyone in the family feeling like a kid again. The park in Denmark is made entirely of Legos, with millions of colorful bricks snapped together in a perfect blend of imaginative fun, clever design and attention to detail.

The world-famous Legoland amusement park will have everyone in the family feeling like a kid again. The park in is made entirely of Legos, with millions of colorful bricks snapped together in a perfect blend of imaginative fun, clever design and attention to detail. Lulu Lobster Boat Ride

This entertaining and educational two-hour cruise in Bar Harbor on the Lulu -- a Downeast Maine-style lobster boat -- offers delightful views of Acadia National Park . The captain hauls lobster traps to show what a commercial lobsterman does to catch the lobsters, how the traps work, and how they are baited. Seal-watching is included, and bald eagles are often seen.

Dining for Everyone

Enjoy a variety of flavors as varied as the destinations Holland America Line visits with onboard dining experiences designed by the line's dedicated Culinary Council of world-renowned chefs. Half portions of menu items and a special kids' menu with favorites like pizza, mac and cheese and fresh fruit are available at any of the dining venues. Plus, kids 12 years old and under eat for half price at the specialty restaurants or free when ordering from the kids' menu.

Flexible Stateroom and Suite Options

Holland America Line's staterooms and suites come in an array of sizes and configurations to fit each family. Family-friendly options include sofa beds, Murphy beds and connecting rooms. Nieuw Statendam and Koningsdam also feature dedicated ocean-view family staterooms with beds for five guests, extra closet space and two bathrooms — one with a bathtub, shower, sink and toilet and one with a shower and sink.

Family-Friendly Fares and Offers

When more than two adults are planning to share a stateroom, Holland America Line's reduced fares for kids or extra adult guests offer an exceptional value.

Fares vary by departure date and stateroom category purchased, and during select promotions they may be free. (Whether cruise fares are reduced or free for these additional guests, the cost of taxes, fees and port expenses per person still applies.)

Through July 15, 2019, the Who's in Your Crew? promotion extends up to 50 percent off select summer 2019 Alaska and Europe cruise fares. And third and fourth children or adults in the same stateroom sail free. More than 200 cruises to Alaska, the Mediterranean and Baltic seas, British Isles and Norway can be booked with the special offer.

That means this summer a family of four can sail on a seven-day Alaska cruise for $1,758 in an inside stateroom with the promotion.

Media Contact:

Sally Andrews

Phone: 800-637-5029

Email: pr@hollandamerica.com

SOURCE Holland America Line