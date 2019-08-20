Carnival : High Fashion Meets Rock Music in Princess Cruises' New Production Show "Rock Opera," debuting onboard Sky Princess & Enchanted Princess

Show With Special Guest Appearance by 'America's Got Talent' Alum Brian Justin Crum

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises announced today its newest production show, Rock Opera. Debuting onboard Sky Princess (December 2019) and Enchanted Princess (June 2020), this one-of-a-kind production will feature incredible costumes inspired by glamorous avant garde fashion with a musical soundtrack spanning classic rock, opera and musical theater. It will be brought to life by special guest tenor and America's Got Talent Alum Brian Justin Crum.

Rock Opera was created exclusively for Princess Cruises by Director and Choreographer Danny Teeson, Musical Arranger Nelson Kole, Scenic Designer John Lacovelli and Costume Designer Jackson Lowell.

'Rock Opera takes our guests on a musical journey, featuring our 8-piece live orchestra playing iconic rock songs. Our production and costume design team were inspired by one of New York City's most glamorous evenings of the year, the Met Gala,' said Denise Saviss, Princess Cruises' vice president of entertainment experience. 'Sky Princess and Enchanted Princess guests should anticipate an unforgettable evening of music that transcends language and celebrates the diversity of our crew and guests from around the world. Rock Opera features songs in English, Spanish, Latin and a Princess first - sign language.'

World-Class Rock Tenor Brian Justin Crum, of America'sGot Talent: The Champions, will join the talented singers, dancers and musicians for the inaugural season of Sky Princess.

A native of San Diego, California, Crum brings his pure vocal tone, broad range and high contrast emotional delivery that found him success in the world of musical theater and on the Billboard charts. He's performed with several Broadway companies before launching a pop career with credits including Wicked, Grease, Next to Normal and touring companies of The Addams Family and We Will Rock You. He found a broader audience in 2016 as a finalist on NBC'sAmerica's Got Talent, finishing in fourth place. That same year, he released Show Me Love, which made its way to the top of the Billboard Dance Charts.

Rock Opera's creative team includes:

Director and Choreographer Danny Teeson - choreographed for Grammy Award-winning artists Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson and Paula Abdul and Brit Award winners Robbie Williams and Tom Jones, with whom he won the VH1 Best Video Award for Sex Bomb. Teeson has acted as Carrie Underwood's creative director, conceptualizing and directing her Carnival Ride Tour, ACM Awards performance and was seen on Oxygen Networks hit show Dance Your Ass Off as a resident judge. Teeson also created and choreographed the award-winning show for Princess Cruises - Fantastic Journey which won a Themed Entertainment Association award for Outstanding Achievement.

Musical Arranger Nelson Kole - began his career on the Las Vegas strip where he accompanied headliners such as Frank Sinatra, Dionne Warwick, Gladys Knight and the Pips and soon became musical director/arranger for Don Rickles and Ben Vereen. As arranger and musical director of the 2009 Academy Awards, Kole worked with Beyoncé, Hugh Jackman, Vanessa Hudgens, Zac Efron and Queen Latifah.

Scenic Designer John Lacovelli - won the Emmy Award for his production design of the A&E presentation of Peter Pan, staring Cathy Rigby, which was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Revival. His television production design credits include The Old Settler, The Gin Game, Ed, Babylon and Resurrection Blvd. He's received the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle for Lifetime Achievement in Scenic Design and is a member of The Art Directors Guild.

Costume Designer Jackson Lowell - has designed costumes for many celebrities and concert tours including Katy Perry, Pink, Paula Abdul, Jennifer Aniston, Cate Blanchett, Cindy Crawford, Elton John, Brad Pitt, Barbra Streisand and Usher. His television show credits include American Idol, Desperate Housewives, Grey's Anatomy, Ugly Better, Lost, Private Practice and Scrubs. Lowell has also designed for many notable dance companies, including Hubbard Street Dance Company, Paul Taylor, San Francisco Ballet, Twyla Tharp, Oakland Dance Company and Philadanco.

More details about the robust onboard features and itineraries of new cruise ships Sky Princess and Enchanted Princess can be found at www.princess.com.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the fastest growing international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 17 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as 'Best Cruise Line for Itineraries.'

In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the OceanMedallion, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to a hassle-free, personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. MedallionClass Vacations will be activated on five ships by the end of 2019. An activation plan will continue across the global fleet in 2020 and beyond.

Princess Cruises continues its multi-year, 'Come Back New Promise' - a $450 million-dollar product innovation and cruise ship renovation campaign that will continue to enhance the line's onboard guest experience. These enhancements result in more moments of awe, lifetime memories and meaningful stories for guests to share from their cruise vacation. The product innovations include partnerships with award-winning Chef Curtis Stone; engaging entertainment inspired shows with Broadway-legend Stephen Schwartz; immersive activities for the whole family from Discovery and Animal Planet that include exclusive shore excursions to onboard activities; the ultimate sleep at sea with the award-winning Princess Luxury Bed and more.

Three new Royal-class ships are currently on order with the next new ship under construction, Sky Princess, scheduled for delivery in October 2019, followed by Enchanted Princess in June 2020. Princess previously announced that two new (LNG) ships which will be the largest ships in the Princess fleet, accommodating approximately 4,300 guests are planned for delivery in 2023 and 2025. Princess now has five ships arriving over the next six years between 2019 and 2025. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

