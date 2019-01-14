Log in
CARNIVAL CORP (CCL)

CARNIVAL CORP (CCL)
Carnival : Holland America Line Turns Up the Heat with Five New America's Test Kitchen Cooking Shows for 2019

01/14/2019 | 03:34pm EST

Demonstrations offer foolproof recipes and expert tips from the popular TV show

Seattle, Wash., Jan. 14, 2019- From foodie newbies to seasoned cooks, Holland America Line is encouraging guests to embrace their love of cooking alongside the experts at America's Test Kitchen with five new shows starting in January 2019. The new 45-minute presentations - covering everything from tacos and takeout to dinner for two and sweet treats - join the 14 current shows and feature a mix of video, instruction and live recipe demonstrations.
All Holland America Line ships (except Maasdam) feature America's Test Kitchen venues that replicate the set where the prominent 'America's Test Kitchen' television shows are recorded for broadcast on public television stations nationwide. The onboard cooking shows on every cruise are hosted by Holland America Line chefs trained by America's Test Kitchen culinary experts and, like the TV shows, combine thoroughly tested recipes with practical tips on everything from how to select fresh fruits and vegetables to how to use kitchen knives safely and efficiently.
'Holland America Line guests are knowledge seekers, foodies and learners, and our America's Test Kitchen shows really resonate with them - which is why they're wildly popular and draw standing-room-only crowds,' said Orlando Ashford, Holland America Line's president. 'We're excited to expand on the already exceptional menu of shows offered by America's Test Kitchen to include some fun topics that easily transition to the home kitchen.'
New America's Test Kitchen shows aboard Holland America Line ships:

  • Sweet and Fruity Desserts: The naturally sweet, tart flavors of apples and raspberries take center stage in two knockout desserts: apple crisp and cheese blintzes with raspberry sauce.
  • Dinner Classics for Two: Learn our secrets for perfect chicken marsala, rice pilaf and warm chocolate fudge cakes to make an elegant meal for two.
  • Mediterranean Medley: This easy weeknight meal is an assortment of dishes from countries along the Mediterranean, including restaurant-style hummus and tender lamb meatballs with couscous and yogurt sauce.
  • Serious Tacos: Elevate your tacos with two new recipes: shredded chicken tacos braised in a deeply flavored sauce of chilies, tomatoes and spices; and easy (and crispy) shrimp tacos.
  • Make Your Own Takeout: Forget about ordering takeout favorites like pad thai and scallion pancakes. Learn how to make your own authentic versions at home with test kitchen tips.


The five new cooking shows join a collection of 14 demonstrations, including Meatless Monday Meals, Everything Salmon, Flavors of the Mediterranean, New Italian Favorites, We Love Chocolate, Getting to Know Chiles, Salad for Dinner, Asian Dumplings, Tapas Party, Steakhouse Dinner, Blue Ribbon Breakfasts, Beyond Pasta, Lunch for a Rainy Day and Southern Snacking.
In addition to the shows, Holland America Line guests have 24-hour access to episodes of 'America's Test Kitchen' and 'Cook's Country' television programs in their staterooms.
For more information, contact a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (1-877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

- # # # -

Find Holland America Line on Twitter, Facebook and the Holland America Blog. Access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

Holland America Line's fleet of 15 ships offers more than 500 cruises to more than 400 ports in 98 countries, territories or dependencies around the world. From shorter getaways to 128-day itineraries, the company's cruises visit all seven continents, with highlights including Antarctica explorations, South America circumnavigations, EXC In-Depth Voyages, Cuba cruises and exotic Australia & New Zealand and Asia voyages; two annual Grand Voyages; and popular sailings to the Caribbean, Alaska, Mexico, Canada & New England, Europe and the Panama Canal. The line welcomed Nieuw Statendam in December 2018. A third Pinnacle-class ship will be delivered in 2021.

The company's brand evolution in recent years secured its position as the leader in premium cruising. Fleetwide, the ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests can expand their knowledge through exclusive partnerships with O, The Oprah Magazine and America's Test Kitchen and at unique BBC Earth live music and on-screen experiences. Outstanding entertainment fills each evening at venues including Lincoln Center Stage, B.B. King's Blues Club, Rolling Stone Rock Room and Billboard Onboard. The dining experience can be savored at a variety of restaurants with menus that feature selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council, comprising world-famous chefs who design dishes exclusively for guests.

Disclaimer

Carnival Corporation published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 20:33:02 UTC
