Carnival : Holland America Line to Announce New Entertainment Partnership During Live Webcast/Facebook Live Event Sept. 13

Orlando Ashford to host online event and discuss innovations coming to the fleet as well as the latest news on Nieuw Statendam, arriving in December
WHAT:Livestream/Facebook Live event with Music
Walk announcement from Seattle, Washington.
The Diverse Genres of Music Walk
Currently Music Walk features Lincoln Center Stage, Billboard Onboard and B.B. King's Blues Club. Ashford will make an exciting announcement about an addition to the industry's most robust live music programming.
Lincoln Center Stage is a classical and contemporary venue created in partnership with New York-based Lincoln Center. Billboard Onboard showcases the talents of live musicians who take turns performing shows centered around the tops hits as chronicled by Billboard magazine. B.B. King's All-Stars Band brings the best of Memphis music and dance hits to sea in B.B. King's Blues Club.
About Nieuw Statendam
Due for delivery Dec. 1, 2018, the 2,666-guest, 99,500-ton Nieuw Statendam will reflect the ongoing evolution of Holland America Line. From familiar elements that pay homage to the cruise line's rich heritage and classic style to state-of-the-art enhancements that chart a bold new course forward, guests on board Nieuw Statendam will delight in details that are artfully inspired and perfectly presented to create the ultimate Pinnacle-class experience. The ship will feature all of the hallmarks of Pinnacle-Class design: grand, light-filled spaces; visual drama; and sumptuous interiors inspired by the fluid curves of musical instruments. Ashford will update viewers on the progress of the ship and brand elements that will be introduced with the ship.
WHEN:
Thursday, September 13
8:30 a.m. PDT/11:30 a.m. EDT
WHERE:
Online via Live Webcast or Facebook Live from Seattle, Wash.
Live Webcast Landing Page:
https://engagestreaming.com/hollandamericaseptemberannouncement/
Facebook Live:
Friend Holland America Line at https://www.facebook.com/HALCruises
WHO:
Orlando Ashford, President, Holland America Line
CONTACT:
Please RSVP to PR@hollandamerica.com or call 1-800-637-5029. Information and link for the webcast will be resent in a confirmation e-mail on September 11.
