CARNIVAL CORP

CARNIVAL CORP

(CCL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Carnival : Hurricane Dorian Update – Sept. 5 12 pm

0
09/05/2019 | 01:02pm EDT

Disclaimer

Carnival Corporation published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 17:01:04 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 20 248 M
EBIT 2019 3 259 M
Net income 2019 3 024 M
Debt 2019 11 747 M
Yield 2019 4,59%
P/E ratio 2019 10,1x
P/E ratio 2020 9,26x
EV / Sales2019 1,57x
EV / Sales2020 1,53x
Capitalization 19 964 M
Chart CARNIVAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Carnival Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARNIVAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 55,68  $
Last Close Price 43,89  $
Spread / Highest target 54,9%
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arnold W. Donald President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Micky Meir Arison Chairman
David Bernstein Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Stuart Subotnick Director
Richard J. Glasier Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARNIVAL CORP-11.42%32 358
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL15.78%41 397
CARNIVAL PLC-7.79%29 988
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC28.55%26 477
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES7.11%21 949
ACCOR7.57%11 693
