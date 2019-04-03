Log in
Carnival : Live Entertainment Award for AIDAnova ship christening

04/03/2019 | 11:32am EDT

AIDAnova's christening was awarded the prize for the best 'cooperation of the year' at the festive presentation of this year's Live Entertainment Awards (LEA) in Frankfurt.

With this award, the jury honored an extraordinary event that was realized together with Hannover Concerts, Four Artists and Meyer Werft shipyard Papenburg: On the evening of 31 August 2018, AIDAnova was christened at the completely sold out AIDA Open Air at the Meyer Werft in Papenburg in front of 25,000 spectators. Star DJ and producer David Guetta highlighted the spectacular light and laser show with a solo concert.

The most beautiful moments of the AIDAnova christening show can be experienced once again in the video on the website www.aida.de/kreuzfahrt/schiffe/aidanova/taufe.

From April to October 2019 the new flagship is positioned in the western Mediterranean. Picturesque cities, impressive sights and fantastic beaches await travellers in Barcelona, Marseille, Florence, Rome and Mallorca.

Further information is available at the travel agency, at the AIDA Customer Centre on +49 (0) 381 / 202 707 07 or at www.aida.de.

Rostock, April 3, 2019

Disclaimer

Carnival Corporation published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 15:31:02 UTC
