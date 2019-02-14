Log in
Carnival : Love is in the Air… and Sea! Carnival Cruise Line to Host Biggest Vow Renewal at Sea with More Than 1,000 Couples Expected to Say ‘I Do' Across The Fleet

02/14/2019 | 03:42pm EST

In celebration of Valentine's Day, Carnival Cruise Line is hosting the biggest Vow Renewal At Sea, with more than 1,000 couples expected to say 'I do' in evening festivities across its fleet.

Carnival's cruise directors aboard ships in the Caribbean, Mexico and Australia will host ceremonies in the ships' atrium lobbies followed by a celebratory balloon drop and special toasts to matrimonial happiness and love. Photos of the festivities will be posted through Friday on Carnival's social media feeds.

Participating couples will be eligible for a variety of prizes on board, including spa gift packages, steakhouse dinners, bottles of wine, and chocolates and other confections from Cherry on Top sweets shop.

During the cruises, couples can enjoy some 'we' time with fun activities like Valentine's Day-themed trivia and arts and crafts from the new 'Make It With Michaels' program, romantic DiveIn Movies and, of course, the ever-popular Love & Marriage Show. A just-for-couples sunset celebration will be held at the Serenity adults-only retreat, and ships will have their very own Kiss Cam displaying happy couples kissing on the poolside LED screens for all to see.

Love is in the air as well! As the Carnival AirShip completes its West Coast tour, longtime Carnival fans and loyal clients of Expedia CruiseShipCenters, Catherine and Jim Skoglund of Queen Creek, Ariz., will renew their vows high in the sky aboard the line's #ChooseFun AirShip during a special Phoenix flyover on Friday.

Catherine and Jim met 25 years ago in an Arizona restaurant where Jim was a kitchen manager and Cathy was a server - and it was love at first bite. Since then, the couple has sailed on 14 cruises, including their honeymoon on Carnival Elation, with two more booked for this year - a total of 92 days at sea.

The AirShip also hosted its first-ever wedding earlier this month when Las Vegas couple, Amanda Robertson and Jason Gerken, tied the knot aside the colorful 128-foot-long blimp.

To learn more about Carnival Cruise Line, visit Carnival.com. For reservations, contact any travel agent or call 1-800-CARNIVAL. Carnival can also be found on: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Journalists also can visit Carnival's media site, carnival-news.com or follow the line's PR department on Twitter at twitter.com/CarnivalPR.

Disclaimer

Carnival Corporation published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 20:41:09 UTC
