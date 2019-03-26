Log in
CARNIVAL CORP

(CCL)
My previous session
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 03/26 10:55:30 am
52.37 USD   -7.56%
Carnival Lowers Earnings Outlook for 2019 -- Update

03/26/2019 | 10:28am EDT

By Aisha Al-Muslim

Carnival Corp. (CCL) lowered its earnings outlook for 2019, citing changes in fuel price and currency exchange rates.

For 2019, the cruise-ship operator expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $4.35 to $4.55, compared its previous guidance of $4.50 to $4.80. The company's new earnings guidance now reflects a $155 million, or 22 cents a share, hit from fuel price and currency.

The company forecasts that adjusted earnings per share will be higher than the $4.26 in the prior year, but still foresees a $45 million, or six cents a share, year-over-year drag due to currency and the price of fuel.

Based on current booking trends, the company continues to expect net cruise revenue to be up about 5.5%, with capacity growth of 4.6%. It also expects net revenue yields in constant currency expected to be up about 1%.

The company still expects net cruise costs excluding fuel per available lower berth day in constant currency for the fiscal year to be up about 0.5%.

For the second quarter, the company guided adjusted per-share earnings of 56 cents to 60 cents compared with analysts' estimates of 72 cents a share.

Net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD in constant currency for the second quarter is expected to increase by about 1%. Changes in fuel prices and changes in currency exchange rates are expected to decrease earnings by eight cents a share.

Constant currency net revenue yields are expected to be in line with the prior year.

Write to Aisha Al-Muslim at aisha.al-muslim@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARNIVAL -7.20% 3876 Delayed Quote.10.31%
CARNIVAL CORP -6.78% 46.5 Delayed Quote.16.11%
CARNIVAL CORP -7.20% 52.87 Delayed Quote.14.91%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 19 700 M
EBIT 2019 3 577 M
Net income 2019 3 333 M
Debt 2019 11 624 M
Yield 2019 3,62%
P/E ratio 2019 11,83
P/E ratio 2020 10,62
EV / Sales 2019 2,56x
EV / Sales 2020 2,42x
Capitalization 38 867 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 66,1 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arnold W. Donald President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Micky Meir Arison Chairman
David Bernstein Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Stuart Subotnick Director
Richard J. Glasier Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARNIVAL CORP14.91%38 867
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL13.91%42 003
CARNIVAL10.31%38 867
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC17.02%24 605
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES18.19%23 952
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS30.15%12 012
