Carnival Lowers Earnings Outlook for 2019 -- Update

By Aisha Al-Muslim



Carnival Corp. (CCL) lowered its earnings outlook for 2019, citing changes in fuel price and currency exchange rates.

For 2019, the cruise-ship operator expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $4.35 to $4.55, compared its previous guidance of $4.50 to $4.80. The company's new earnings guidance now reflects a $155 million, or 22 cents a share, hit from fuel price and currency.

The company forecasts that adjusted earnings per share will be higher than the $4.26 in the prior year, but still foresees a $45 million, or six cents a share, year-over-year drag due to currency and the price of fuel.

Based on current booking trends, the company continues to expect net cruise revenue to be up about 5.5%, with capacity growth of 4.6%. It also expects net revenue yields in constant currency expected to be up about 1%.

The company still expects net cruise costs excluding fuel per available lower berth day in constant currency for the fiscal year to be up about 0.5%.

For the second quarter, the company guided adjusted per-share earnings of 56 cents to 60 cents compared with analysts' estimates of 72 cents a share.

Net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD in constant currency for the second quarter is expected to increase by about 1%. Changes in fuel prices and changes in currency exchange rates are expected to decrease earnings by eight cents a share.

Constant currency net revenue yields are expected to be in line with the prior year.

