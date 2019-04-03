Carnival : Princess Cruises 2021 World Cruise Becomes Fastest Selling World Cruise in Line's History

More Guests Can Explore the World with the Award-Winning Destination Leader

For more than two decades, Princess Cruises has been taking guests to iconic and off-the-beaten-path global destinations on annual World Cruises and the 2021 itinerary is the most robust yet with more ports and countries than ever before, sailing onboard Island Princess. The 111-day World Cruise will visit 50 destinations in 32 countries, across six continents, including Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, South America and North America. 'First-day bookings for our 2021 World Cruise were extraordinary and this record-setting day further demonstrates that our guests value travel experiences to explore new places and cultures,' said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. Island Princess makes her World Cruise debut in 2021, featuring more than 700 balconies, the Princess Luxury Bed in each stateroom, more specialty and casual dining options and more entertainment venues for live music and lavish production shows like The Secret Silk by Broadway Legend Stephen Schwartz. World Cruise guests will be treated to Encounters with Discovery speaker series that includes authors, artists, explorers and more, as well as culinary demonstrations, cooking classes, special-themed menus, foreign movies and regional folkloric shows to bring the destinations to life. The 111-day roundtrip voyage from Ft. Lauderdale departs on January 3, 2021, and the 111-day roundtrip cruise from Los Angeles departs January 17, 2021. A 97-day World Cruise from Los Angeles to Ft. Lauderdale is also offered, setting sail on January 17, 2021. The 2021 111-day World Cruise aboard Island Princess is on sale now with rates starting at $20,999/person. Guests booking the 97- or 111-day World Cruise before November 30, 2019 receive early booking perks such as a $1,000 onboard spending money, free airfare, stateroom upgrade, gratuities, Wi-Fi, specialty dining and wine. 'We want to congratulate and share our appreciation for our travel advisor partners for their exceptional efforts to promote and ultimately sell this World Cruise,' said John Chernesky, senior vice president North America Sales and Trade Marketing. 'Selling a World Voyage requires a professional who understands our business and travel advisors all over the worldwho are the most qualified to convey the value of this unique cruise vacation supported by our sales tools and promotional materials. It's the key to sales success.' New and interesting details about the 2021 World Cruise include: SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (April 3, 2019) - When the 2021 World Cruise offered by Princess Cruises, opened for sale on March 27, within 24 hours it became the fastest-selling World Cruise in the cruise line's history. With space still available, travelers can explore the world with the award-winning destination leader, enjoying many onboard benefits when booking early.

Cruise to 50 destinations, 32 countries on six continents.

Visits to 25 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, the Archaeological City of Petra from Aqaba, the ancient Greek city of Ephesus in Turkey and the historical city of Rabat from Casablanca.

Island Princess will sail 34,000 nautical miles in 111 days.

The World Cruise crosses the Equator two times.

Maiden port calls to the beautiful seaside town of Gynthion, Greece; New Plymouth, New Zealand; and Mindelo, Cape Verde Islands.

An optional overland excursion to Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park in the Australian Outback, home of the iconic Ayers Rock.

With 14 late-night 'More Ashore' stays to maximize time in port, guests can take in a Tahitian sunset or make a toast to the nightlife in Singapore, plus be treated to overnight stays in ultra-modern Dubai and magical Venice.

About Princess Cruises

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the fastest growing international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 17 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as 'Best Cruise Line for Itineraries.'

In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the OceanMedallion, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to a hassle-free, personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. MedallionClass Vacations will be activatedon five ships by the end of 2019. An activation plan will continue across the global fleet in 2020 and beyond.

Princess Cruises continues its multi-year, 'Come Back New Promise' - a $450 million-dollar product innovation and cruise ship renovation campaign that will continue to enhance the line's onboard guest experience. These enhancements result in more moments of awe, lifetime memories and meaningful stories for guests to share from their cruise vacation. The product innovations include partnerships with award-winning Chef Curtis Stone; engaging entertainment inspired shows with Broadway-legend Stephen Schwartz; immersive activities for the whole family from Discovery and Animal Planet that include exclusive shore excursions to onboard activities; the ultimate sleep at sea with the award-winning Princess Luxury Bed and more.

Three new Royal-class ships are currently on order with the next new ship under construction, Sky Princess, scheduled for delivery in October 2019, followed by Enchanted Princess in June 2020. Princess previously announced that two new (LNG) ships which will be the largest ships in the Princess fleet, accommodating approximately 4,300 guests are planned for delivery in 2023 and 2025. Princess now has five ships arriving over the next six years between 2019 and 2025. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

