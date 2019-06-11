Carnival : Princess Cruises Announces “Sea to Sky Princess” Destination-Inspired Photo Contest Grand-Prize Winners

Princess Cruises Announces 'Sea to Sky Princess' Destination-Inspired Photo Contest Grand-Prize Winners

Sky Princess Stateroom and Stateroom Corridors to Display 1,000 Images of Awe-Inspiring Places and Iconic Destinations

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (June 11, 2019) - From more than 13,000 images submitted by the public in the 'Sea to Sky Princess Photo Contest,' Princess Cruises today announced the grand-prize consumer winner and shared the images that embody discovery and inspires exploration. Carol Lahnum from Juneau, Alaska, submitted the winning consumer photo of Brown's Cave at Mendenhall Glacier, located in the state's capital.

In addition, Princess Cruises employees also submitted their destination photos and Mark Harris, based a in Seattle, Wash., was named the grand-prize employee winner with his photo of a hidden café in Mykonos, Greece, captured on his Mediterranean cruise. These images and nearly a 1,000 others will be featured in Sky Princess staterooms and stateroom corridors.

'Congratulations to Carol and Mark and the other entrants whose images were selected to showcase the inspiring destinations we visit and be featured onboard our new Sky Princess,' said Rai Caluori, Princess Cruises executive vice president of guest experience and product development. 'These remarkable shots share cherished memories traveling the world in the iconic places we take our guests.'

With a destination collection of 380 ports and scenic attractions on seven continents to capture, the 'Sea to Sky Princess' contest invited entrants to submit their favorite photos portraying their most treasured vacation vistas. From the vibrant and colorful Caribbean culture, to the landmarks of Europe, to wildlife in Alaska or a scenic shot from a balcony or top deck on board, images were judged by a panel looking for scenic beauty, creativity, originality, style and high-quality images that captured the spirit of connecting to a destination in a meaningful way through discovery and exploration.

'I captured this image one morning when we paddled the two miles across Mendenhall Lake, then climbed up, over, then under the glacier,' said Lahnum. 'Around 8 am, after we had climbed down into the cave, the sun started to peak into the entrance of the cave and this image was captured. It's a long exposure image so that I could capture the flowing waters all around me.'

The new 3,660-guest Sky Princess debuts in October 2019, sailing a series of Mediterranean cruises, followed by a season of Caribbean voyages from Ft. Lauderdale. More details can be found at www.princess.com/skyprincess.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at princess.com.

# # #

About Princess Cruises

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the fastest growing international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 17 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as 'Best Cruise Line for Itineraries.'

In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the OceanMedallion, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to a hassle-free, personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. MedallionClass Vacations will be activatedon five ships by the end of 2019. An activation plan will continue across the global fleet in 2020 and beyond.

Princess Cruises continues its multi-year, 'Come Back New Promise' - a $450 million-dollar product innovation and cruise ship renovation campaign that will continue to enhance the line's onboard guest experience. These enhancements result in more moments of awe, lifetime memories and meaningful stories for guests to share from their cruise vacation. The product innovations include partnerships with award-winning Chef Curtis Stone; engaging entertainment inspired shows with Broadway-legend Stephen Schwartz; immersive activities for the whole family from Discovery and Animal Planet that include exclusive shore excursions to onboard activities; the ultimate sleep at sea with the award-winning Princess Luxury Bed and more.



Three new Royal-class ships are currently on order with the next new ship under construction, Sky Princess, scheduled for delivery in October 2019, followed by Enchanted Princess in June 2020. Princess previously announced that two new (LNG) ships which will be the largest ships in the Princess fleet, accommodating approximately 4,300 guests are planned for delivery in 2023 and 2025. Princess now has five ships arriving over the next six years between 2019 and 2025. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

Newsroom:

Additional media information is available at princess.com/news.

For more information contact:

Negin Kamali, 661-753-1539, nkamali@princesscruises.com

Alivia Owyoung, 661-753-1542,aowyoung@princesscruises.com