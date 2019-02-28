Log in
Carnival : Princess Cruises "Come Back New" Sale Offers Up to $600 Onboard Spending Money, Free Room Upgrades and Savings for Extra Guests

0
02/28/2019 | 10:25am EST

Guests Choose from Fall 2019 - Spring 2020 Cruise Vacations to Worldwide Destinations

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (February 28, 2019) - Travelers looking for memorable experiences and celebrations 'doing this' together with family and friends can take advantage of Princess Cruises' 'Come Back New' sale, with added savings and perks cruising to new destinations, cultures and sites. The sale begins tomorrow, March 1, 2019, and runs through April 30, 2019.
Now is the perfect time to book a cruise vacation on various Fall 2019 through Spring 2020 voyages offering onboard spending money, free room location upgrades and fares from $99 for third and fourth guests to popular worldwide destinations such as the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Mexico, Hawaii, Alaska, Asia, Australia & New Zealand and more. The 'Come Back New' sale includes perks for everyone - up to four guests per stateroom:

  • Free onboard spending money- up to $600 per stateroom, based on cruise length and stateroom category.
  • Free room location upgrades- enabling guests to get the best preferred stateroom location available within the room category type for the lowest possible fare.
  • Third and fourth guests from $99 - fares from $99 apply to the third and fourth guests booked in the same stateroom as the first and second guests on a space-available basis at the time of booking.

Included in the 'Come Back New' sale is the highly anticipated debut of West Coast cruises aboard Royal Princess, the cruise line's largest and newest ship to sail from this region to the Mexican Riviera, California Coast and Alaska with fare deals such as:

  • Royal Princess to the Mexican Riviera - 7 days: $849 interior; $1,089 balcony

The 'Come Back New' sale also includes cruise fare deals to various worldwide destinations, including:

  • Regal Princess to the Eastern Caribbean - 7 days: $699, interior; $999 balcony
  • Island Princess to the Panama Canal - 15 days: $2,079 interior; $2,239 balcony
  • Sapphire Princess to Southeast Asia - 11 days: $1,599 interior; $1,899 balcony
  • Regal Princess to Canada & New England - 7 days: $1,079 interior; $1,509 balcony
  • Grand Princess to the Hawaiian Islands - 15 days: $1,579 interior; $2,669 balcony

Guests can book a Princess MedallionClassTM vacation onboard any of Princess Cruises' MedallionClass enabled ships. The Princess OceanMedallion, included complimentary, is a wearable device that elevates the guest experience by delivering enhanced experiences and personalized service resulting in high guest satisfaction scores.

More information about the Princess Cruises 'Come Back New' sale can be found at

princess.com/cruisedeals.

All prices are per guest and based on double occupancy. The 'Come Back New' cruise sale is available March 1, 2019 and runs through 11:59 p.m. PDT on April 30, 2019. It is available to residents of the 50 United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Bermuda and the District of Columbia who are 21 years of age or older.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at princess.com.
About Princess Cruises
One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the fastest growing international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 17 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as 'Best Cruise Line for Itineraries.'
In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the OceanMedallion, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to a hassle-free, personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. MedallionClass Vacations will be activated on five ships by the end of 2019. An activation plan will continue across the global fleet in 2020 and beyond.
Princess Cruises continues its multi-year, 'Come Back New Promise' - a $450 million-dollar product innovation and cruise ship renovation campaign that will continue to enhance the line's onboard guest experience. These enhancements result in more moments of awe, lifetime memories and meaningful stories for guests to share from their cruise vacation. The product innovations include partnerships with award-winning Chef Curtis Stone; engaging entertainment inspired shows with Broadway-legend Stephen Schwartz; immersive activities for the whole family from Discovery and Animal Planet that include exclusive shore excursions to onboard activities; the ultimate sleep at sea with the award-winning Princess Luxury Bed and more.

Three new Royal-class ships are currently on order with the next new ship under construction, Sky Princess, scheduled for delivery in October 2019, followed by Enchanted Princess in June 2020. Princess previously announced that two new (LNG) ships which will be the largest ships in the Princess fleet, accommodating approximately 4,300 guests are planned for delivery in 2023 and 2025. Princess now has five ships arriving over the next six years between 2019 and 2025. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).
Newsroom:
Additional media information is available at princess.com/news.
For more information contact:
Negin Kamali, 661-753-1539, nkamali@princesscruises.com
Alivia Owyoung, 661-753-1542, aowyoung@princesscruises.com

Disclaimer

Carnival Corporation published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 15:25:00 UTC
