Carnival : Relief Effort Collects 2,841 Tons of Supplies for The Bahamas; Company Thanks Individuals and Organizations for Generous Donations

MIAMI, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE: CUK) today announced that its relief program to provide humanitarian aid to The Bahamas collected and delivered during its first week over 2,841 tons of food and supplies in over 90 shipping containers – a remarkable milestone made possible by generous donations from countless individuals and organizations throughout South Florida and North America.

"The outpouring of support for our friends in the Bahamas has been so touching, and so many people and organizations have stepped up asking how they can get involved," said Roger Frizzell, chief communications officer for Carnival Corporation. "We want to publicly thank everyone who has made donations for their efforts, support and genuine concern for our friends and neighbors in The Bahamas. Through our partnership with Tropical Shipping, we are able to ship much-needed supplies directly to The Bahamas National Emergency Management Agency in Freeport for distribution to the thousands of Bahamians lacking food, water and life's most essential needs. The response has been inspiring, and we cannot thank everyone enough."

Added Frizzell: "With the program continuing, we encourage everyone to please stay involved in this humanitarian mission." Details regarding donation collections are further below.

While food and supplies have been provided by many anonymous donors, some of the most significant donations have been made by Broward County Public Schools, Cheney Brothers, the City of Dania Beach, City of Pembroke Pines, Florida International University, JM Honda of Miami, Mater Lakes Academy, Miami-Dade County, Palm Beach County, Peanut Proud, Sedano's Supermarket, Starbucks Coffee, United Way of Broward County and Xtreme Aviation.

In addition, collection efforts are being coordinated with the City of Miramar Fire Rescue, and with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the Bahamas, providing shipping for supplies being donated at its Washington, D.C., embassy. Additionally, Social Global Leaders, in partnership with United Way of Miami-Dade, is donating up to 200 "eco-filters" – reusable and sustainable water purification systems that convert saltwater to water that is safe to drink.

Thanks to the ongoing dedicated efforts in South Florida and throughout North America, Carnival Corporation and Tropical Shipping were able to support the direct shipment of medical supplies, water, food, cots, tents, wheelbarrows, shovels, chainsaws, generators, appliances, clothing and other essentials. The effort included two Carnival Cruise Line ships, Carnival Liberty and Carnival Pride, delivering donated items to Freeport. In addition, Carnival Corporation brands are conducting donation drives to support The Bahamas through Direct Relief and World Central Kitchen. To date, Carnival Cruise Line guests and employees have donated more than $350,000 to the two organizations supporting Bahamas relief efforts.

Numerous drop-off locations for relief supplies are now open throughout South Florida for the ongoing effort, and a list at the end of this announcement includes addresses, contact information, hours of operation and other relevant details for each collection point. For those outside South Florida, supplies can be shipped directly to Tropical Shipping's address in Riviera Beach.

In addition to the deliveries, Carnival Corporation is working with charities positioned throughout the Bahamas. This includes supporting Rand Hospital, the main hospital on Grand Bahama, by providing medical equipment and supplies in partnership with Direct Relief. Carnival Corporation and its philanthropic arm, Carnival Foundation, are among those providing support to World Central Kitchen, which is serving more than 25,000 meals per day to people in Abaco and Grand Bahama. As of September 16, Chef Jose Andres's World Central Kitchen has provided over 250,000 meals throughout the Bahamas. To support World Central Kitchen's efforts, donate here.

While relief support is ongoing, popular destinations in The Bahamas that had little impact from the hurricane have returned to normal operations, an important development in the country's recovery.

Carnival Corporation announced September 13 that three of its cruise line brands – Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line and Princess Cruises – are returning to the Bahamas and resuming regular guest sailings. Collectively, the three brands are planning over 250 sailings to The Bahamas through the end of 2019, supporting the country's tourism industry, which has a vital positive economic impact on local businesses and people. The sailings will bring visitors and business to Nassau and the company's Bahamian private island destinations, Half Moon Cay and Princess Cays.

In addition, Grand Bahama Shipyard in Freeport reopened September 11, receiving its first commercial vessel since the storm. The shipyard remains on track for the next planned cruise ship dry-dock visit, Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Ecstasy, scheduled to arrive on October 5.

Carnival Corporation recently announced its philanthropic arm, Carnival Foundation, its nine global cruise line brands and the Micky and Madeleine Arison Family Foundation have pledged to donate $2 million in funding and in-kind support for relief efforts in The Bahamas.

Information on the relief efforts and ways to get involved can be found at www.bahamas.com/relief.

SHIPPING LOCATION FOR FOOD AND SUPPLIES FOR THE BAHAMAS

Note If Shipping from Outside South Florida:

For donors outside South Florida , supplies can be shipped directly to Tropical Shipping's address in Riviera Beach . Please be sure to clearly mark NEMA as the Consignee, and if possible, add a Port of Discharge: Freeport or Marsh Harbour. If a designated port is not listed, Tropical Shipping will provide to a specific port location based on NEMA's guidance on needs.

Tropical Shipping Cargo Receiving Location – Miami

Tropical Shipping

Hours: Monday - Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

9505 NW 108th Avenue

Medley, FL 33178

(561) 881-3999

(561) 881-3951

hurricanecentral@tropical.com

Tropical Shipping Cargo Receiving Location – Riviera Beach

Hours: Monday - Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

1489 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Riviera Beach, FL 33404

(561) 881-3999

(561) 881-3951

hurricanecentral@tropical.com

DROP-OFF LOCATIONS FOR FOOD AND SUPPLIES FOR THE BAHAMAS

Miami-Dade County Main Library – Miami-Dade

Hours: Accepting donations Monday – Saturday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

101 W. Flagler St.

Miami, FL 33130

(305) 375-2665

Stephen P. Clark Center – Miami-Dade

Hours: Accepting donations Monday – Saturday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

111 NW First St.

Miami, FL 33128

Joseph Caleb Center – Miami-Dade

Hours: Accepting donations Monday – Saturday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

5400 NW 22 Ave.

Miami, FL 33142

Office of Emergency Management Warehouse – Miami-Dade

Hours: Accepting donations Monday – Saturday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

8008 NW 14 St.

Doral, FL 33126

Broward County

Donations can be dropped off through September 27 by students (and their families) who attend Broward County public schools as part of partnership with United Way and Carnival Corporation.

South Florida Science Center – Palm Beach

Hours: Accepting donations Monday – Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

4801 Dreher Trail

West Palm Beach, FL 33405

Palm Beach Outlets Food Pavillion – Palm Beach

Hours: Accepting donations Monday – Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Sunday from 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

1751 Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Eagles' Wings Foundation and Palm Beach County Cares – Palm Beach

Hours: Accepting donations every day from 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

514 14th Street

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

City of Pahokee (Old Fire Station) – Palm Beach

Hours: Accepting donations Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

171 North Lake Ave

Pahokee, FL 33476

About Carnival Corporation & plc

Carnival Corporation & plc is the world's largest leisure travel company and among the most profitable and financially strong in the cruise and vacation industries, with a portfolio of nine of the world's leading cruise lines. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard.

Together, the corporation's cruise lines operate 102 ships with 241,000 lower berths visiting over 700 ports around the world, with 19 new ships scheduled to be delivered through 2025. Carnival Corporation & plc also operates Holland America Princess Alaska Tours, the leading tour company in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Traded on both the New York and London Stock Exchanges, Carnival Corporation & plc is the only group in the world to be included in both the S&P 500 and the FTSE 100 indices.

With a long history of innovation and providing guests with extraordinary vacation experiences, Carnival Corporation has received thousands of industry awards – including recognition by the Consumer Technology Association™ as a CES® 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree for the OceanMedallion™. A revolutionary wearable device that contains a proprietary blend of communication technologies, the OceanMedallion enables the world's first interactive guest experience platform transforming vacation travel on a large scale into a highly personalized level of customized service. The prestigious CES Innovation Awards honor outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products.

Additional information can be found on www.carnival.com, www.princess.com, www.hollandamerica.com, www.seabourn.com, www.pocruises.com.au, www.costacruise.com, www.aida.de, www.pocruises.com and www.cunard.com.

About Tropical Shipping

Tropical Shipping is the leader in quality, on-time logistics solutions to the Bahamas and Caribbean. Tropical Shipping is part of Saltchuk, a diversified family of companies whose goal is to provide the best transportation and distribution services in North America & the Caribbean.

SOURCE Carnival Corporation & plc