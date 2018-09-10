Carnival : Seabourn Lauded by Travelers and Industry as “The Best” - Kicks Off September with 16 Top Travel Awards

SEATTLE, September 10, 2018- The first week of September became memorable for Seabourn, the world's finest ultra-luxury cruise line, as the company received 16 top travel awards and distinctions from Conde Nast Traveller, Cruise International, American Airlines Celebrated Living and Travel Weekly (U.S.) magazines. The accolades include best in luxury and readers' choice selections, as well as recognition at other levels in a variety of categories for everything from being the world's best small ship cruise line and best luxury cruise line to best design, onboard entertainment, marketing and loyalty program.

'We are incredibly honored to be recognized as the best in travel by both consumers and our valued travel industry partners,' said Richard Meadows, president of Seabourn. 'Every day on board our ships and ashore, the entire Seabourn family strives to deliver the finest ultra-luxury travel experience and create unforgettable Seabourn moments for our guests. Thank you to everyone who cast a vote for us.'

The week's honors include:

· 'Best Cruise Lines - Small Ships' - Readers' Travel Awards-Voted by the discerning readers of Condé Nast Travellerin the U.K.

· 'Best Luxury Cruise Line' - The British Cruise Awards- Named by the readers of Cruise International, the best-selling consumer cruise magazine in the U.K.

· 2018 Platinum List'Best Boutique Cruising Experiences' - American Airlines Celebrated Living magazine.

· Travel Weekly- Magellan Awards- Judged by top travel industry professionals, including Richard Bangs, executive producer and host of Richard Bangs' Quests; Patricia Schultz, author of 1,000 Places to See Before You Die; CBS Travel Editor Peter Greenberg; Bruce Beckham, former CEO of Tourism Cares; Rob Kwortnik, professor at Cornell University School of Hotel Administration; and others.

· Eight Gold Magellan Awards:

· Cruise Elements - Luxury Ship - Restaurant Design: The Grill by Thomas Keller, Seabourn Ovation

· Cruise Elements - Luxury Ship - Suite Design: Luxurious Wintergarden Suites, Seabourn Ovation

· Cruise Elements - Luxury Ship - Atrium Design: Seabourn Ovation

· Cruise Elements - Luxury Ship - Entertainment: Exclusive Production Show: 'An Evening with Tim Rice'

· Cruise Elements - Luxury Ship - Spa Design: Spa & Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil, Seabourn Ovation

· Cruise Marketing - Direct Mail - An Introduction to Seabourn Ovation

· Cruise Marketing - Promotional Video - Experience the Seabourn Difference

· Cruise - Overall - Loyalty Program: Seabourn Club

· Five Silver Magellan Awards:

· Cruise - Overall - Education Program: Seabourn Academy

· Cruise Marketing - Promotional Video - 'Ventures by Seabourn' Video Series

· Cruise - Expeditions - Itinerary: Innovative Extended Explorations

· Cruise Elements - Luxury Ship - Pool Design: Seabourn Ovation

· Cruise Elements - Luxury Ship - Entertainment: Seabourn Conversations

As the newest overall ultra-luxury fleet in the industry, Seabourn's intimate ships offer key elements that set the line apart: spacious, thoughtfully appointed all-suite accommodations, many with verandas and all 100% ocean front; superb dining in a choice of venues including The Grill by Thomas Keller; differentiated evening experiences in partnership with Sir Tim Rice;Spa & Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil; open bars throughout the ship; fine wines poured at any time; award-winning service, and a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel right at home on board. The ships travel the globe to many of the world's most desirable destinations, including marquee cities, UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and lesser-known ports and hideaways. Travelers who covet outdoor adventures will also find the Ventures by Seabourn optional for-charge expedition-style excursion program in select destinations, including Alaska, Antarctica, Europe, Australia and Southeast Asia. Guests may book these tours in advance on Seabourn's website.

About Seabourn:

Seabourn currently operates a fleet of five modern ultra-luxury ships and is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines. The exclusive alliance also includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Cunard Line, Costa Cruises, AIDA, P&O Cruises UK, P&O Cruises Australia and fathom. Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL and NYSE: CUK). It is also the official cruise line partner for United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to help protect World Heritage sites.

