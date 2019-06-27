Carnival : Seabourn Premieres New Evening Entertainment Experiences on Board Seabourn Sojourn During The 2019 ‘Ultimate Alaska' Season

SEATTLE, June 27, 2019 - Guests on Seabourn Sojourn will find a lively atmosphere as the ship heads north to Alaska & British Colombia this summer with an exciting lineup of evening entertainment for guests. Beginning at the end of July, the ship will debut new musical and theatrical performances with productions designed to amaze with cutting-edge technologies and choreography, creating an awe-inspiring onboard complement to the elevated travel experience Seabourn guests enjoy.

Produced by Belinda King Creative Productions, each new production features a vibrant cast, dynamic musical arrangements, tailor-made costumes, and creative direction. In addition, Seabourn Sojourn's Grand Salon has been recently upgraded with brand new LED screens, a redesigned stage, and updated theatrical lighting to enhance the entertainment spectacles scheduled through the summer season.

'Alaska and British Columbia are majestic places on the list of 'must do' destinations for many travellers and this mix of lively entertainment just adds to the reasons why people should consider visiting in 2019,' said Chris Austin, senior vice president of global marketing and sales for Seabourn.

Here's a glimpse of what guests can look forward to experiencing:

· Live & Wired - A live concert with a cool and edgy dynamic, this innovative production employs state-of-the-art technology to create live screen visuals of the singers, musicians and dancers performing a diverse collection of iconic pop songs. Numbers from beloved artists ranging from The Beatles to David Bowie, Buddy Holly to Annie Lennox, Phil Collins and more will be sure to delight show attendees all evening long. Creative staging will see the band fully integrated into the action, as the audience can't help but sing along.

· Stage and Screen - Get in the groove of popular musical theatre numbers from the latest hit movies and award-winning stage productions including but not limited to 'The Greatest Showman,' 'Kinky Boots,' 'Ghost,' 'Tina!,' 'Mamma Mia,' 'A Star is Born,' and 'West Side Story.' All of the above and more will be brought to life as the cast tells the stories behind the tunes and contemporary visuals provide a fresh look on the much-loved genre.

· World of Wonder - This feel-good tribute to the musical genius of Stevie Wonder provides enough high-energy entertainment to get all show attendees on their feet. Combining Wonder's most popular dance hits with timeless ballads, the show exudes a lively vibe as it covers everything from early hits like 'Uptight' and 'My Cherie Amour' to 'Jammin',' 'Higher Ground' and 'Overjoyed' amid a backdrop of stunning visuals.

· Rock Tonight - Grab your jeans, slip on your leather jackets, and get ready to rock as the Grand Salon transforms into The Vault Night Club for performance interpretations of everything from classic rock anthems to moving rock ballads and good ol' rock & roll. The production has something for every ear with popular hits from the '70s through the '90s by Pat Benetar, Bob Seger, U2, Rod Stewart, Foreigner, Elton John, Fleetwood Mac and many others.

· Seabourn Sojourn will also feature a fresh new take on Seabourn's highly-successful, award-winning production An Evening with Sir Tim Rice narrated by the award- winning lyricist himself. Experience the remarkable career of Sir Tim Rice through a musical journey of his best-known work, from Jesus Christ Superstar to The Lion King, in an updated production that features new unseen footage and graphic design.

Seabourn Sojourn's 2019 season in Alaska & British Columbia provides ultra-luxury comforts together with onboard programming including Seabourn Conversations, a complimentary enrichment lecture and presentation series, and wildlife watching on deck. Depending on the itinerary, Seabourn's Alaska & British Columbia voyages include calls to rarely visited locations such as Alert Bay and Klemtu, a town of fewer than 500 people belonging to the Kitasoo Native Band and where your clients will enjoy an exclusive cultural experience as an inclusion of the voyage. Access towering forests along the Inland Passage and the graceful breaching of humpback whales in the Kenai Fjords. Guests can explore cities and towns including the state capital of Juneau, colorful Ketchikan, and historical Sitka, whose Tlingit roots go back 10,000 years. In certain areas such as Misty Fjords, they will be able to explore wildlife-rich waterways, forested mountain vistas and lacy waterfalls up close via Ventures by Seabourn excursions.

Each of the 11-, 12- and 14-day cruises will include complimentary Seabourn all-weather jackets; inspiring Seabourn Conversations with special onboard guest speakers; opportunities for frequent wildlife sightings from the ship and shore; and a 'Caviar on the Ice' deck party and other special deck events.

