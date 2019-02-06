Carnival : Seabourn's Alaska & British Columbia In 2020 To Feature Seven To 14-Day Itineraries, Ventures By Seabourn, Exciting Shore Excursions And Pre- And Post-Cruise Journeys

SEATTLE, February 6, 2019- Seabourn, the world's finest ultra-luxury cruise line, has its sights on setting sail into another great year in Alaska & British Columbia in 2020 with new offerings for guests exploring the beauty, culture and history of The Great Land.

Looking back on Seabourn Sojourn's successes through the 2017 and 2018 seasons, and anticipating even more in 2019, the award-winning line is curating a similarly enriching cruise schedule for the vessel in 2020, including NEW seven-day cruises heading both north and south; optional for-charge Ventures by Seabourn guided kayak, Zodiac and hiking tours as well as an exciting array of shoreexcursions; and two superbly crafted pre- and post-cruise Seabourn Journeys extending cruise experiences to treasured locations blended seamlessly into regular itineraries. Itineraries for the 2020 season are open for booking now, with the first voyage set to set sail from Vancouver on June 12, 2020.

'We're excited to be heading back north in 2020, and as in years past we'll have new ways for guests to be awed by the majesty of Alaska and British Columbia,' noted Richard Meadows, president of Seabourn. 'Our range of itineraries from seven to 14-day cruises are a great option for a busy generation, and through our Ventures by Seabourn, local shore excursion experiences, and Seabourn Journeys guided excursions, guests are put right in front of the vast wilderness landscape. From escorted kayaking tours around icebergs and remote islands to Zodiac tours to glaciers and waterfalls, Seabourn guests can see the destination's raw, intimate beauty up close.'

Seven Days Northbound and Southbound

Seabourn has scheduled 10 new seven-day cruises designed to complement Seabourn's popular lineup of 10-, 11- and 12-day voyages in Alaska & British Columbia. Heading northbound and southbound between Vancouver and Juneau, each seven-day cruise can be combined to create a 14-day roundtrip cruise including spectacular glacier experiences at Hubbard Glacier and Tracy/Endicott Arm with no repeat ports of call either way. In addition, should 14 days be too much or seven days too little, the remaining 10-, 11- and 12-day voyages between Vancouver and Seward or Vancouver and Los Angeles are lovely and leisurely as Seabourn guests so often prefer.

Alaska & British Columbia Up Close

The popular Ventures by Seabourn program will offer exclusive and immersive experiences with adventurous activities available in the most exciting destinations in Alaska & British Columbia in 2020. Expertly planned, professionally operated, and escorted by expert teams of guides including scientists and local guides intimately familiar with the land, the optional kayak, Zodiac, catamaran and hiking tours play off the modest size of Seabourn Sojourn by offering close-up touring opportunities that larger cruise ships cannot access.

Also part of the Seabourn Conversations program, the expedition team members regularly interact with guests throughout each sailing, sharing keen insight and in-depth knowledge about the history, ecology and culture of the region. Their valuable insights are offered both in complimentary formal presentations on a variety of topics and in more casual conversations over meals or at leisure. In addition, the team chronicles their adventures with stories and photos via Seabourn's Ventures Tracker.

Ventures by Seabourn will be offered in select destinations scheduled to visit during the 2020 season in Alaska & British Columbia, including:

· Alert Bay - A kayak exploration of Cormorant Marine Park, one of the best places to encounter the prolific wildlife of British Columbia, with double sea-kayaks paddled through forest-sheltered, scenic waters and land alive with seals, whales and eagles.

· Inian Islands - Join naturalist guides onboard Zodiacs to explore picturesque, weather-beaten shorelines teeming with Steller sea lions, otters and seabirds, as well as whales drawn by rich sea-life just offshore. It's a privileged destination few travelers experience.

· Rudyerd Bay (Misty Fjords)-Paddle by kayak into the furthest reaches of Misty Fjords, with untouched wilderness and wildlife at every turn and the freedom to explore as few do.

· College Fjord - Board a Zodiac and prepare to be amazed surrounded on all sides by 10 tidewater and large valley glaciers. Led by Expedition Team members, it's an exploration for all the senses with the thunder of calving icebergs impossible to forget.

· Tracy Arm/Endicott Arm - Paddle by kayak past icebergs, waterfalls and wildlife amid stunning backdrops of towering mountains en route to North Sawyer or Dawes Glacier.

Excitement, for Shore

As with all Seabourn voyages, Seabourn Sojourn's journey to Alaska & British Columbia will offer exciting opportunities for guests to step off ship and on shore for memorable activities that last less than a day. Scheduled shore excursions for the 2020 season include:

· Juneau: Taku Glacier Lodge, Glacier Seaplane Discovery & Yoga: A Mindful Living Tour- An extension of onboard programming of Spa & Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil, this Mindful Living Tour includes a flight in a classic de Havilland seaplane over five glaciers to Taku Glacier Lodge along the Taku River across from Alaska's largest and one of the world's few remaining advancing glaciers. Feast on grilled wild Alaska salmon, join a certified yoga instructor for a soulful session, and enjoy a guided interpretive nature walk.

· Haines: Burro Creek Retreat & Crab Boil: A Mindful Living Tour- Another extension of Spa & Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil, this tour unfolds at Burrow Creek Waterfall Lodge, a 120-acre rustic resort set just outside of Skagway along the coastline of Lynn Canal - America's longest, deepest fjord. Take in stunning viewpoints, discover how the Lodge harnesses energy from the waterfall, and enjoy an elegant off-the-grid dining experience led by a Dungeness crab-and-shrimp boil.

· Ketchikan: Wildlife Safari Cruise & Beach Bonfire- Step aboard the m/v Sea Lion for a wildlife viewing tour likely to see humpback and orca whales, Dall's porpoise, harbor seals and bears, with excellent photography opportunities from a 360-degree observation deck. A leisurely break will be waiting on a remote island with an Alaska-style beach bonfire and local fare before touring Tongass Narrows, home to the world's largest collection of totems.

· Sitka: Half-Day Salmon Fishing- Fall hook, line and sinker into one of the best-kept secrets of Southeast Alaska, with sport fishing for king, silver, chum and pink salmon in Sitka Sound. With dramatic views and opportunities to see other marine wildlife, this is an all-around exciting excursion for fishers of all skill levels.

The Journey, Continued

Designed for guests who can't get enough of Alaska & British Columbia, Seabourn Journeys offer pre- and/or post-cruise extensions featuring beautiful destinations and exceptional experiences in treasured locations that cannot be accessed on single-day excursions from Seabourn Sojourn. Escorted by knowledgeable guides and offering hotel accommodations as part of the package, the Seabourn Journeys to be offered for 2020 include:

· UNESCO Banff National Park & Rocky Mountaineer- Head inland by rail from Calgary on this seven-day pre-cruise Seabourn Journey to experience the majesty and grandeur of the Canadian Rockies, Banff National Park and Lake Louise, with spectacular scenery and Gold Leaf Service on the Rocky Mountaineer all the way.

· The Denali Experience - Truly a peak experience in Alaska, the line's four- and five-day, pre- and post-cruise Seabourn Journey options travel by road, rail and air to the highest mountain in North America, with the natural splendors and experiences centered around the looming, snowcapped eminence of this majestic mountain and national park.

Seabourn's 2020 cruise season in Alaska & British Columbia launches June 12 with Glaciers & Alaska Inside Passage from Vancouver to Juneau, and finishes with an October 2 departure for Fjords & America's Gold Coast from Vancouver to Los Angeles.

Travelers looking to go sooner can also visit in 2019, with the first Alaska & British Columbia departure set for June 7, 2019 from Vancouver. For reservations or more details, please contact a professional travel advisor; call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com. A dedicated shore excursion call center is available for guests at 1-800-984-3225.

