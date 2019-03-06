Carnival : Seabourn to Elevate Expedition Travel to a Higher Level with its New Ultra-Luxury Purpose-Built Expedition Ships

SEATTLE, March 6, 2019 - Expedition travel is on the bucket list of many travelers and Seabourn , the world's finest ultra-luxury cruise line, is busy creating two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships sure to take adventurers and the industry to a higher level. To reach some of the most coveted, remote destinations in the world, each ship will be constructed with the hardware and technology necessary to operate capably while delivering a guest experience filled with luxury comforts that leaves travelers wanting for nothing.

The ships will be able to operate with a high level of autonomy, which will allow them to travel farther than many ships sailing today. Both vessels will have global deployment capability, which will see them venturing farther north and south than any ship in Carnival Corporation history, visiting many appealing warm and cool weather destinations along the way.

'Our primary goal in building these new ships is to give expedition travelers the best possible destination experience onboard and far afield, with an innovative design that enables us to get all guests out into the environment as quickly as possible to fulfill those travel wish lists,' said Robin West, vice president of Expedition Operations for Seabourn. 'These ships are being designed from conception for expedition travel blended with ultra-luxury and personalized service by leading travel experts and seasoned professionals with great depth of experience in expedition, hospitality, and luxury cruising.'

The finest expedition ships are specifically constructed according to rigorous standards necessary to operate in a range of austere environments where they may operate. The hull for Seabourn's expedition ships will be constructed to PC6 Polar Class standards, making them capable of summer & autumn operation in medium first-year ice in Antarctica, the Arctic, and other exotic destinations around the world. Propulsion will be delivered by Azipods, giving the ships greater maneuverability, complemented by three bow thrusters.

Other operational design considerations being incorporated include shell doors, which are used by guests to move on and off the ship, placed right at the waterline giving them convenient access to step right into the onboard complement of Zodiacs. This improved accessibility means guests can move quickly to view wildlife or go ashore to enjoy the remarkable landscape. Dynamic positioning systems will be incorporated providing the ship increased operational flexibility to maintain its position.

Taking in views of rugged mountains, ice-blue glaciers, and lush greenery is one of the most sought-after activities for expedition travelers and the design will include an abundance of open deck space from bow to stern. The 2,750 square meters of open decks create many opportunities for guests to have the most desirable viewing experiences complemented by high quality optics mounted in various areas on the decks when conditions permit.

The ships will be a brand new innovative design, created specifically for the ultra-luxury expedition traveler, and will include many features that have made Seabourn ships so successful. The first delivery is scheduled June 2021 and the second ship in May 2022. A new and exciting offering will be two submarines carried onboard, providing an unforgettable view of the world beneath the ocean's surface. The ships will also be designed to carry a complement of kayaks and 24 Zodiacs, which will allow guests a truly immersive experience, building on the brand's highly successful Antarctica and Ventures by Seabourn programs. Each ship will feature 132 luxurious oceanfront veranda suites, which will be home for up to 264 guests.

Seabourn will continue to announce design and service details for the new ships in the coming months. Specific details about itineraries and booking availability will be released in Spring 2019. The first ship is currently planned to sail in the Arctic in late summer 2021, with a full summer season in Antarctica to follow.

Onboard crew will include an outstanding and well-traveled 26-person expedition team comprised of experienced wilderness experts, scientists, historians and naturalists. During each sailing, team members regularly interact with guests, providing keen insight to deliver a rich holistic travel experience. These fascinating, accomplished experts are also part of the Seabourn Conversations program, providing in-depth insights into the history, ecology and culture of the places they visit. Their valuable insights are offered both in formal presentations on a variety of topics and in more casual conversations over meals or at leisure.

Seabourn continues to represent the pinnacle of ultra-luxury travel with intimate ships offering key elements that set the line apart: spacious, thoughtfully appointed suites, many with verandas and all 100% ocean front; superb dining in a choice of venues; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times; award-winning service and a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel right at home on board. The ships travel the globe to many of the world's most desirable destinations, including marquee cities, more than 170 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and lesser-known ports and hideaways.

To learn more about Seabourn or to request a brochure, contact a travel advisor, call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391, or visit www.seabourn.com

About Seabourn :

Seabourn currently operates a fleet of five modern ultra-luxury ships and is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines. The exclusive alliance also includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Cunard Line, Costa Cruises, AIDA, P&O Cruises UK, P&O Cruises Australia and fathom. Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corpor ation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL and NYSE: CUK). Seabourn is the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage under a multi-year agreement to help promote sustainable tourism at World Heritage sites around the world.

For more Information:

Brian Badura

(206) 626-9158 or BBadura@seabourn.com

or

Ashley Fenton

Hawkins International Public Relations

(212) 255-6541 or Ashley@hawkpr.com