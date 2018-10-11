Carnival : Second edition of AIDA cruise catalog for March 2019–April 2020 out now

The second edition of the AIDA catalog 'My hotel shows me the world' for the 2019/2020 season was published on October 11, 2018. In the latest edition, AIDA provides an overview of the third AIDA world cruise with AIDAaura, and introduces the new route with AIDAmira.

The travel portfolio has been further extended by additional cruises with AIDAmar, AIDAstella, and AIDAprima in April 2020. Extra dates for AIDAmar's 'North European Metropolises' city cruises from Hamburg and Rotterdam are being added in April 2020. AIDAstella's seven-day cruise around the Canaries and Madeira is also available for one extra date in April 2020. For those who love the Orient, AIDAprima will be starting a further cruise from Abu Dhabi in April.

AIDAaura will be setting sail from Hamburg on AIDA's third round-the-world cruise on October 28, 2019, visiting 41 ports in 17 countries, before returning on February 22, 2020. This cruise will take in numerous destinations that AIDA will be visiting for the first time ever. These include the Cook Islands in the middle of the Pacific, three new ports in New Zealand, Kangaroo Island and Esperance in Australia, Maputo in Mozambique, and East London in South Africa. Individual sections of the world cruise can also be booked.

The latest edition of the catalog also presents cruises with AIDAmira for the first time. As part of the Selection program, guests aboard AIDAmira will for the first time have the opportunity to experience the natural wonders of southern Africa.

AIDA Cruises also provides a preview of the 2020 summer season. A selection of the most popular cruises for summer 2020 can now be booked. This means that guests can already secure their favorite staterooms on the summer routes in Northern Europe, the Baltic, the Mediterranean Sea and North America.

Other good reasons for booking a cruise now from the new AIDA catalog include the attractive Early Booker Plus discount, as well as the many AIDA PREMIUM advantages such as free seat reservations on aircraft, the AIDA Rail&Fly ticket which is valid throughout Germany, as well as two daily bottles of mineral water and internet use (250 MB data volume) per stateroom.

All AIDA cruises can be booked at travel agencies, at the AIDA Customer Center by calling +49 (0)381/202 707 07 or at www.aida.de.

Rostock, October 11, 2018