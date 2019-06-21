Carnival : Sunrise's Inaugural Call in Tortola Commemorated with Traditional Maritime Plaque Exchange

A traditional maritime plaque exchange was held aboard Carnival Sunrise commemorating the ship's inaugural call at Tortola, B.V.I., which is featured on the ship's eight-day cruises from New York.

Captain Isidoro Rendais pictured with island officials during the ceremony held in the Carnival Sunrise's Limelight Lounge.

Carnival Sunrise launched its inaugural season from New York last month following a $200 million dry dock that added all of the line's popular food, beverage and entertainment options.

Carnival Sunrise will operate a summer schedule of four-day Bermuda and eight-day Caribbean voyages from New York before repositioning to Fort Lauderdale for four- and five-day cruises beginning in October.