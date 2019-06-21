Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Carnival Corp    CCL   PA1436583006

CARNIVAL CORP

(CCL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Carnival : Sunrise's Inaugural Call in Tortola Commemorated with Traditional Maritime Plaque Exchange

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/21/2019 | 10:30am EDT

A traditional maritime plaque exchange was held aboard Carnival Sunrise commemorating the ship's inaugural call at Tortola, B.V.I., which is featured on the ship's eight-day cruises from New York.

Captain Isidoro Rendais pictured with island officials during the ceremony held in the Carnival Sunrise's Limelight Lounge.

Carnival Sunrise launched its inaugural season from New York last month following a $200 million dry dock that added all of the line's popular food, beverage and entertainment options.

Carnival Sunrise will operate a summer schedule of four-day Bermuda and eight-day Caribbean voyages from New York before repositioning to Fort Lauderdale for four- and five-day cruises beginning in October.

Disclaimer

Carnival Corporation published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 14:29:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARNIVAL CORP
10:30aCARNIVAL : Sunrise's Inaugural Call in Tortola Commemorated with Traditional Mar..
PU
06:18aLONDON MARKETS: London Markets Flat Despite Middle East Friction
DJ
06:13aEUROPE MARKETS: Europe Markets Tick Up Despite Iran Tension
DJ
06/20CARNIVAL : Princess Cruises Announces Second Annual MONOPOLY Cruise for Cash Pro..
PU
06/20CARNIVAL : lowers profit outlook, cites ban on Cuba cruises
AQ
06/20Oracle, Noble Energy rise while Carnival, Steelcase fall
AQ
06/20Blame Brexit for Carnival's Sinking Shares
DJ
06/20Blame Brexit for Carnival's Sinking Shares
DJ
06/20Carnival on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since 2012 After Fiscal Year Gu..
DJ
06/20Carnival Lowers Full-Year Profit Outlook
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 20 166 M
EBIT 2019 3 406 M
Net income 2019 3 163 M
Debt 2019 11 946 M
Yield 2019 3,89%
P/E ratio 2019 11,42
P/E ratio 2020 10,26
EV / Sales 2019 2,39x
EV / Sales 2020 2,28x
Capitalization 36 190 M
Chart CARNIVAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Carnival Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARNIVAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 62,8 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arnold W. Donald President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Micky Meir Arison Chairman
David Bernstein Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Stuart Subotnick Director
Richard J. Glasier Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARNIVAL CORP-1.01%34 996
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL26.37%41 410
CARNIVAL PLC-5.69%34 996
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC34.92%25 739
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES25.42%25 304
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS23.99%11 696
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About