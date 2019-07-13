Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Carnival Corp    CCL   PA1436583006

CARNIVAL CORP

(CCL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Carnival : Vista Azipod Repair Underway

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/13/2019 | 12:30pm EDT

The Carnival Vista azipod repair is underway off the shore of Freeport, Bahamas. Carnival Vista has been loaded onto the Boka Vanguard and will be lifted and transported back to the Grand Bahamas Shipyard Saturday evening for work to begin. (Video credit Carnival Cruise Line's Rahim Akbar)

(Photo credit to Carnival Cruise Line Captain Vittorio Marchi)

Disclaimer

Carnival Corporation published this content on 13 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2019 16:29:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARNIVAL CORP
12:30pCARNIVAL : Vista Azipod Repair Underway
PU
07/12CARNIVAL : Costa Cruises Signs Up to the "Genoa Blue Agreement" for the Ports of..
PU
07/12CARNIVAL CORPORATION : and plc Declares Quarterly Dividend
AQ
07/11CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
07/11CARNIVAL : Cruise Line to Operate Largest Bermuda Season Ever, Adds Week-Long Vo..
PU
07/11CARNIVAL : Cruise Line Steakhouses Earn Top Honors from Wine Spectator Magazine
PU
07/11CARNIVAL : Cruise Line Launches Redesigned 'GoCCL Navigator' Booking Tool for Tr..
AQ
07/10CARNIVAL : BRAVO! Cruise Vacations Wow Guests with Stellar Entertainment Options..
PU
07/10CARNIVAL : & plc Purchase of Shares
PU
07/10CUNARD : Holds a Day of Celebration in the Port of Halifax Honoring Entrepreneur..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 20 349 M
EBIT 2019 3 261 M
Net income 2019 3 000 M
Debt 2019 11 674 M
Yield 2019 4,35%
P/E ratio 2019 10,7x
P/E ratio 2020 9,75x
EV / Sales2019 2,20x
EV / Sales2020 2,12x
Capitalization 33 121 M
Chart CARNIVAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Carnival Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARNIVAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 56,2  $
Last Close Price 46,3  $
Spread / Highest target 47,0%
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arnold W. Donald President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Micky Meir Arison Chairman
David Bernstein Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Stuart Subotnick Director
Richard J. Glasier Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARNIVAL CORP-7.04%32 813
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL31.31%47 251
CARNIVAL PLC-6.40%30 158
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC38.64%29 310
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES12.90%23 145
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC27.50%12 194
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About