Carnival : & plc Purchase of Shares

In accordance with Carnival Corporation & plc's (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) previously announced Share Repurchase Programme, Carnival Corporation & plc announces that Carnival plc has purchased:

Shares purchased: Carnival plc ordinary USD 1.66shares

Date of purchase: 01 August 2019

Number of shares purchased: 3,621 shares

Highest price paid per share: 3721.0 pence

Lowest price paid per share: 3710.0 pence

Average price paid per share: 3719.4355 pence

Carnival plc intends to hold these shares in treasury

Following the above purchases, and including shares which have been purchased but not yet settled, Carnival plc holds 29,737,324 shares in treasury and has 187,608,319shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury by Carnival plc).

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Merrill Lynch International on behalf of Carnival plc as part of the share repurchase programme.

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: Carnival plc (ISIN CODE: GB0031215220)

Date of Purchase: 01 August 2019

Broker: Merrill Lynch International

Aggregated information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume London Stock Exchange 3719.4355 3,621

Individual transactions:

Number of shares purchased Transaction price Time of transaction Trading Venue 7 3710.00 13:29:46 London Stock Exchange 7 3710.00 13:29:46 London Stock Exchange 15 3710.00 13:29:46 London Stock Exchange 20 3710.00 13:29:46 London Stock Exchange 78 3710.00 13:29:46 London Stock Exchange 194 3710.00 13:29:46 London Stock Exchange 194 3710.00 13:29:46 London Stock Exchange 16 3721.00 15:10:54 London Stock Exchange 79 3721.00 15:10:54 London Stock Exchange 79 3721.00 15:10:54 London Stock Exchange 79 3721.00 15:10:54 London Stock Exchange 106 3721.00 15:10:54 London Stock Exchange 106 3721.00 15:10:54 London Stock Exchange 32 3721.00 15:11:10 London Stock Exchange 43 3721.00 15:11:10 London Stock Exchange 1 3721.00 15:13:55 London Stock Exchange 16 3721.00 15:13:55 London Stock Exchange 49 3721.00 15:13:55 London Stock Exchange 95 3721.00 15:13:55 London Stock Exchange 106 3721.00 15:13:55 London Stock Exchange 200 3721.00 15:13:55 London Stock Exchange 85 3721.00 15:14:08 London Stock Exchange 90 3721.00 15:14:08 London Stock Exchange 100 3721.00 15:14:08 London Stock Exchange 100 3721.00 15:14:08 London Stock Exchange 200 3721.00 15:14:08 London Stock Exchange 2 3721.00 15:14:58 London Stock Exchange 15 3721.00 15:14:58 London Stock Exchange 82 3721.00 15:14:58 London Stock Exchange 85 3721.00 15:14:58 London Stock Exchange 113 3721.00 15:14:58 London Stock Exchange 185 3721.00 15:14:58 London Stock Exchange 11 3721.00 15:16:17 London Stock Exchange 29 3721.00 15:16:17 London Stock Exchange 114 3721.00 15:16:17 London Stock Exchange 115 3721.00 15:16:17 London Stock Exchange 172 3721.00 15:16:17 London Stock Exchange 200 3721.00 15:16:17 London Stock Exchange 200 3721.00 15:16:17 London Stock Exchange 201 3721.00 15:16:17 London Stock Exchange