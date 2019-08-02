Log in
Carnival : & plc Purchase of Shares

08/02/2019 | 11:05am EDT

In accordance with Carnival Corporation & plc's (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) previously announced Share Repurchase Programme, Carnival Corporation & plc announces that Carnival plc has purchased:

Shares purchased: Carnival plc ordinary USD 1.66shares

Date of purchase: 01 August 2019

Number of shares purchased: 3,621 shares

Highest price paid per share: 3721.0 pence

Lowest price paid per share: 3710.0 pence

Average price paid per share: 3719.4355 pence

Carnival plc intends to hold these shares in treasury

Following the above purchases, and including shares which have been purchased but not yet settled, Carnival plc holds 29,737,324 shares in treasury and has 187,608,319shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury by Carnival plc).

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Merrill Lynch International on behalf of Carnival plc as part of the share repurchase programme.

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: Carnival plc (ISIN CODE: GB0031215220)

Date of Purchase: 01 August 2019

Broker: Merrill Lynch International

Aggregated information:

Venue

Volume-weighted average price, pence

Aggregated volume

London Stock Exchange

3719.4355

3,621

Individual transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price

Time of transaction

Trading Venue

7

3710.00

13:29:46

London Stock Exchange

7

3710.00

13:29:46

London Stock Exchange

15

3710.00

13:29:46

London Stock Exchange

20

3710.00

13:29:46

London Stock Exchange

78

3710.00

13:29:46

London Stock Exchange

194

3710.00

13:29:46

London Stock Exchange

194

3710.00

13:29:46

London Stock Exchange

16

3721.00

15:10:54

London Stock Exchange

79

3721.00

15:10:54

London Stock Exchange

79

3721.00

15:10:54

London Stock Exchange

79

3721.00

15:10:54

London Stock Exchange

106

3721.00

15:10:54

London Stock Exchange

106

3721.00

15:10:54

London Stock Exchange

32

3721.00

15:11:10

London Stock Exchange

43

3721.00

15:11:10

London Stock Exchange

1

3721.00

15:13:55

London Stock Exchange

16

3721.00

15:13:55

London Stock Exchange

49

3721.00

15:13:55

London Stock Exchange

95

3721.00

15:13:55

London Stock Exchange

106

3721.00

15:13:55

London Stock Exchange

200

3721.00

15:13:55

London Stock Exchange

85

3721.00

15:14:08

London Stock Exchange

90

3721.00

15:14:08

London Stock Exchange

100

3721.00

15:14:08

London Stock Exchange

100

3721.00

15:14:08

London Stock Exchange

200

3721.00

15:14:08

London Stock Exchange

2

3721.00

15:14:58

London Stock Exchange

15

3721.00

15:14:58

London Stock Exchange

82

3721.00

15:14:58

London Stock Exchange

85

3721.00

15:14:58

London Stock Exchange

113

3721.00

15:14:58

London Stock Exchange

185

3721.00

15:14:58

London Stock Exchange

11

3721.00

15:16:17

London Stock Exchange

29

3721.00

15:16:17

London Stock Exchange

114

3721.00

15:16:17

London Stock Exchange

115

3721.00

15:16:17

London Stock Exchange

172

3721.00

15:16:17

London Stock Exchange

200

3721.00

15:16:17

London Stock Exchange

200

3721.00

15:16:17

London Stock Exchange

201

3721.00

15:16:17

London Stock Exchange

Disclaimer

Carnival Corporation published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 15:04:01 UTC
