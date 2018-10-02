Costa Fortuna: New Look For Return To Europe

Costa Cruises announces major renovation work in various areas and services of Costa Fortuna, which is due to call at Genoa every Friday from the end of March 2019 for cruises in the Mediterranean.

Genoa, October 2, 2018-Costa Cruisesannounces that majorrenovation work will be carried out on Costa Fortuna in the Singapore shipyards from December 10 to 16, 2018. The work involves the restyling of many public areas and the introduction of new services for guests, with an investment of 8 million euros.

The 103,000 tons ship, which can accommodate 3,470 guests,is currently operating in the Asian market but will return to Europe from the end of March 2019 to offer one-week cruises in the Mediterranean departing from Genoa every Friday. A substantial part of the work will therefore involve the creation of areas associated with providing typically Italian products and experiences, which distinguish the Costa Cruises brand. These new services will also be available for cruises in the Far East from December 2018 to February 2019, departing from Singapore and available for sale in all markets.

The restyling of Costa Fortuna was designed by the professionals of Artefice Group - an independent Italian group with over 22 years of experience in creating brand and retail design languages on the national and international market - with the exception of the Costa Shop, which will be in the hands of Dordoni Architetti, the Milanese firm that recently designed the cabins for the new Costa Smeralda flagship.

Deck 10 will welcome the Pizzeria Pummid'Oro, which will serve pizzas made with top quality ingredients. This pizzeria will only use San Marzano DOP tomatoes, selected flours and sourdough thanks to a partnership with the University of Gastronomic Sciences, Pollenzo, which, together with Costa Cruises, promotes a sustainable diet, respecting the land and the environment. Thanks to a collaboration with 'Latteria del Curatino' and innovative machinery made by Comat, the mozzarella will be produced directly on board and used to top the pizzas as well as in many standard dishes featuring all the different varieties, from 'fior di latte' to 'treccia', buffalo mozzarella to 'stracciatella'.

On deck 9, beside the central swimming pool, the new Gelateria - Bar Amarillo ice cream parlor will be installed for guests to treat themselves to a delicious handmade ice cream, freshly made on board every day. In renewing this area, the Artefice Group architects have taken inspiration from traditional Italian bathing establishments, using pastel colors that give the space a playful and relaxed atmosphere for the ice-cream parlor, as well as inspiring guests to taste the highly sought-after cocktails during evenings by the pool.

In addition, specifically so that guests can capture the best moments of their holiday, a new photo shop will be installed on deck 4, with an exhibition gallery featuring the new 'My Moments' concept, which is due to make its début at the end of October on Costa Pacifica and in December on Costa Diadema. The My Moments shop and gallery will offer guests a new experience, introducing a variety of different shades of color to the environment depending on the products on offer: Photo Shades, for professional photos and high quality photo books, Portraits with captivating settings and backgrounds and classic photos and Souvenirs, which capture the highlights of life on board. Moreover, before guests return to their daily lives, a visit to the new Costa Shop, offering Costa branded clothing and accessories, will be a must.

The elegant and completely refurbished central atrium of Costa Fortuna will be dominated by three large sails illuminated by LEDs in different colors in an environment inspired by the new visual identity, with stylized waves inspired by the iconic yellow funnel of Costa Cruises ships.

The cruise company has also planned to restyle the Conte Verde, which will be transformed into a multifunctional space in which to sip a drink in the lounge bar or hold conferences and meetings, and the Conte Rosso, where guests will be welcomed by a 'constellation' of lights under which to savor a glass of wine from the wine bar selection and enjoy the entertainment in the piano bar. The Sala Leonardo will also sport a new look: it will in fact be fitted with more modern lighting and its dance floor will be extended. Restyling work will be carried out on the outdoor swimming pools and jacuzzis, as well as the two main restaurants, also fitted with new and more efficient lighting systems.

Costa Cruises will also be paying special attention to the suites, which have always guaranteed comfort and elegance: guests occupying these cabins will be able to relax under the water jets from brand new emotional showers complete with lights, which will replace the jacuzzis. Finally, the Club Restaurant galley will be adapted to offer the special menu for guests choosing to stay in the suites (and Costa Club Perla Diamante members, subject to availability).

After the shipyard work is completed in Singapore, from December 16, 2018 to February 26, 2019, Costa Fortuna will sail on two different one-week itineraries, which can be combined, departing from Singapore to discover Thailand, Malaysia and Cambodia. On March 5, 2019, the repositioning cruise will take place from Singapore to Genoa, which will be the ship's main departure port for the rest of the year. The first call is scheduled for March 26, 2019 with a mini-cruise; from March 29 to November 8, 2019, the ship will be in Genoa every Friday for two different itineraries. In Spring and Fall, in addition to the Ligurian port, the ship will also visit Marseilles, Barcelona, Valencia, Civitavecchia and La Spezia; for the summer, calls are scheduled for Marseilles, Tarragona, Palma de Mallorca, plus a long stopover in Ibiza and Olbia. The ship will call at Genoa 34 times in total.

