Cunard : Announces Exhilarating and Enlightening Shore Excursions for 2019 Alaska Voyages

From dog sledding and seaplane adventures, to whale watching, cooking, and indigenous storytelling excursions, Queen Elizabeth's guests can enjoy Alaska like never before

VALENCIA, Calif., Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury cruise line Cunard today announced exciting new shore excursions for when the legendary brand returns to Alaska with Queen Elizabeth's 2019 voyages.

Queen Elizabeth will sail four 10-night Alaska voyages roundtrip from Vancouver, departing May 21, 31, June 10 and 20, 2019 with port calls in Skagway, Juneau, Ketchikan, Sitka, Icy Strait Point and Victoria. Highlights include scenic cruising through the famous Inside Passage, Tracy Arm Fjord, and Hubbard Glacier.

"As Cunard returns to Alaska, we're thrilled to offer guests the most exciting ways to explore and enjoy the region's epic landscapes and culture," said Josh Leibowitz, SVP Cunard North America. "Our 10-day round-trip Vancouver itinerary offers guests more time and more ports with breathtaking shore excursions such as discovering the secrets to catching and cooking fresh Alaskan salmon or dog sledding across a massive glacier. We invite Cunard guests to experience Alaska in ways that speak to their individual interests and passions like never before."

Cunard will offer more than 140 shore excursions in Alaska including:

Whale watching and Wildlife Quest : A specially designed catamaran takes guests past snow-capped peaks and glaciers in the island-studded waters of Stephens Passage, a world-renowned feeding ground for humpback whales. Alive with Orca whales, sea lions, harbor seals, porpoises, bald eagles, Sitka Blacktail deer and bears, this region offers a wonderful opportunity to see wild Alaska up close.

: A specially designed catamaran takes guests past snow-capped peaks and glaciers in the island-studded waters of Stephens Passage, a world-renowned feeding ground for humpback whales. Alive with Orca whales, sea lions, harbor seals, porpoises, bald eagles, Sitka Blacktail deer and bears, this region offers a wonderful opportunity to see wild up close. Dogsled Adventure by Helicopter : This jaw-dropping combination tour features two ways to experience Alaska's glacial scenery. Guests embark on a thrilling helicopter ride over rainforest, alpine ridges and glacier-carved peaks only seen from the sky. To round out this unforgettable experience, guests drive a team of huskies with professional mushers over Juneau's famed Mendenhall Glacier.

: This jaw-dropping combination tour features two ways to experience glacial scenery. Guests embark on a thrilling helicopter ride over rainforest, alpine ridges and glacier-carved peaks only seen from the sky. To round out this unforgettable experience, guests drive a team of huskies with professional mushers over famed Mendenhall Glacier. Taku Lodge Feast & Five-Glacier Seaplane Discovery : A floatplane allows guests to soar over waterfalls, mountains, deep crevasses and the azure meltwater pools of five mighty glaciers. Guests also enjoy a unique visit to remote Taku Glacier Lodge, only accessible by floatplane, where they learn about historic hunters and trappers and explore pristine forest trails teaming with wildlife, including black bears.

: A floatplane allows guests to soar over waterfalls, mountains, deep crevasses and the azure meltwater pools of five mighty glaciers. Guests also enjoy a unique visit to remote Taku Glacier Lodge, only accessible by floatplane, where they learn about historic hunters and trappers and explore pristine forest trails teaming with wildlife, including black bears. Sea Otter & Wildlife Quest: Guests embark on a deluxe catamaran in search of sea otters, whales, Steller sea lions, porpoise and harbor seals. Back on dry land, an expert escorts guests through the world-famous Alaska Raptor Center, bird of prey and education center on the edge of Tongass National Forest. The experience will culminate with the acclaimed Fortress of the Bear sanctuary, a rescue facility for orphaned brown bears, where guests can observe the bears in residence from a viewing platform.

Guests embark on a deluxe catamaran in search of sea otters, whales, Steller sea lions, porpoise and harbor seals. Back on dry land, an expert escorts guests through the world-famous Alaska Raptor Center, bird of prey and education center on the edge of Tongass National Forest. The experience will culminate with the acclaimed Fortress of the Bear sanctuary, a rescue facility for orphaned brown bears, where guests can observe the bears in residence from a viewing platform. Wilderness Sea Kayaking Adventure: This exhilarating guided kayak tour along the rugged Alaskan coastline begins with a scenic cruise via motorized Seahawk craft to a floating kayak base camp tucked away in a picturesque, tranquil cove. Guests paddle through rocky inlets in a two person kayak, enjoying a diverse intertidal zone filled with colorful marine life. They discover a lush, coastal rainforest and may even witness sea lions, eagles, brown bears, and spouting whales.

This exhilarating guided kayak tour along the rugged Alaskan coastline begins with a scenic cruise via motorized Seahawk craft to a floating kayak base camp tucked away in a picturesque, tranquil cove. Guests paddle through rocky inlets in a two person kayak, enjoying a diverse intertidal zone filled with colorful marine life. They discover a lush, coastal rainforest and may even witness sea lions, eagles, brown bears, and spouting whales. Bering Sea Crab Fishermen's Tour : The thrill of commercial fishing comes to life on the Aleutian Ballad, one-time star of the award-winning Discovery Channel television series "Deadliest Catch." On the waters of the Inside Passage off the coast of Ketchikan , guests onboard enjoy a front row seat to the action as 700-pound crab pots are hauled out of the sea to show how Alaska King crabs are caught.

: The thrill of commercial fishing comes to life on the Aleutian Ballad, one-time star of the award-winning Discovery Channel television series "Deadliest Catch." On the waters of the Inside Passage off the coast of , guests onboard enjoy a front row seat to the action as 700-pound crab pots are hauled out of the sea to show how King crabs are caught. Cooking in Alaska's Wildest Kitchen : An award-inning wilderness chef and author demonstrates how to prepare wild, natural and sustainable Alaskan seafood in a hands-on tasting session, explaining what sets Alaskan seafood apart, including how to handle an alder-wood grill.

: An award-inning wilderness chef and author demonstrates how to prepare wild, natural and sustainable Alaskan seafood in a hands-on tasting session, explaining what sets Alaskan seafood apart, including how to handle an alder-wood grill. Scenic Mountain Ascent & World's Largest ZipRider: Guests soak up sweeping views of Icy Strait and Glacier Bay as they 'fly' 300 feet over treetops on a ZipRider cable ride — the highest in the United States . The ride begins on towering Hoonah Mountain, where steep flanks are swathed in rainforest. Gliding at up to 60 miles per hour, this mile-long zip-ride adventure ends with a gentle touchdown on the beach at Icy Strait Point.

Other excursions include:

White Pass Scenic Railway -- Luxury Class

Great Alaskan Lumberjack Show & Crab Feast

ATV Expedition

Ghosts & Goodtime Girls Walking Tour

Wilderness Cruise & Silverking Lodge Seafood Feast

Misty Fjords Seaplane Exploration

Exclusive Burro Creek Waterfall Lodge & Crab Feast

Cunard will also offer pre-and post-voyage Rocky Mountaineer rail tours, which include either three- or five-nights' accommodation and two full days aboard the train. The expedition travels through a spectacular array of scenery including the glacier and snow-capped peaks of the Canadian Rockies, winding river canyons, mountain passes and remarkable tunnels.

