Cunard :'s Queen Elizabeth Kicks off Inaugural Season in Alaska with Maiden Call to Homeport of Vancouver on May 21

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury cruise line Cunard's Queen Elizabeth kicked off the company's return to Alaska today in their West Coast homeport of Vancouver, Canada. Queen Elizabeth will sail four ten-night roundtrip voyages out of Vancouver in 2019, and ten voyages in 2020, calling at Juneau, Ketchikan, Victoria, Skagway, and more.

To celebrate this inaugural season, Captain Inger Klein Thorhauge, Master of Queen Elizabeth, along with Simon Palethorpe, President, and Josh Leibowitz, Senior Vice President, of Cunard, welcomed aboard dignitaries from the Port of Vancouver for a traditional Plaque and Key ceremony welcoming the ship to the city and exchanging gifts.

It was announced today that during Cunard's expanded 2020 Alaska season Queen Elizabeth will visit the awe-inspiring Glacier Bay during its 2020 Alaska voyages, with only Cunard offering a selection of 10, 11 and 12 day round trip voyages from Vancouver that soak up the majestic and pristine drama of both Glacier Bay and Hubbard Glacier, two jewels in the crown of the region. Sailing to Glacier Bay National Park is an iconic experience, highly rated by cruise passengers and a highlight of Alaska. A designated UNESCO World Heritage Site, Glacier Bay covers over 58,000 acres comprised of vast glacial fjords and peaks, and showcases some of the continent's most breathtaking scenery and wilderness.

The 2020 program will run from June-September, offering a variety of nine to 12 nights as well as a getaway cruise to San Francisco for an overnight stay on the 4th of July. The Alaska voyages will feature longer time in ports such as Ketchikan, Victoria, Juneau, Skagway, and others.

In other experiences only to be found on Cunard, guests will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the culture of Alaska with Cultured Heritage Guides on every sailing. For relaxation, guests can indulge in Mareel Wellness & Beauty (Cunard's new holistic spa concept) on every voyage, offering oceanic treatments and meditation rituals inspired by the wilderness. And as night falls, with the backdrop of Alaska, guests will enjoy the unique sense of occasion with an Ice White Ball in the spectacular Queens Room on every voyage.

"We are thrilled to launch our inaugural Alaska season today in Vancouver," said Josh Leibowitz, SVP Cunard North America. "Our guests now have the opportunity to sail into this spectacular region with the luxury and style of being on a Cunard ship. With Glacier Bay added to our 2020 Alaska itineraries, our guests will have an even more dramatic front-row seat to witness the immense beauty of the region."

Guests who book a 2020 Alaska Voyage by June 27, 2019 receive:

Up to $1000 Onboard Credit per stateroom

Onboard Credit per stateroom 50% reduced deposit

Third/fourth berths as low as $500 per person

per person Free Drinks and Free Gratuities for Grill Suite guests

5% off public fares for past guests

Up to $500 additional Onboard Credit per person when booking Cruise and Rail package

additional Onboard Credit per person when booking Cruise and Rail package Please visit https://www.cunard.com/en-us/cruise-destinations/alaska for additional details on the offer

Queen Elizabeth, the youngest ship in the fleet, has recently undergone a refit, launching the new spa concept Mareel Wellness & Beauty, developed in partnership with industry innovator Canyon Ranch®. The new spa offers a holistic approach with a focus on the healing energy of the sea. The spa features an extensive new treatment menu with mineral-rich seawater and marine-based experiences as well as a redesign of the entire spa facility. An Alaskan Wellness Experience will be featured during the Alaska voyages – a 2.5-hour treatment which incorporates elements of the environment.

Cunard continues its partnership with Rocky Mountaineer, offering pre- and post-cruise tours on the famous railroad. Tours include either three- to five-nights' accommodation, plus two full days aboard the train. The expedition travels through a spectacular array of scenery with glacier and snow-capped peaks of the Canadian Rockies, through winding river canyons, mountain passes and dramatic tunnels. Highlights include the Continental Divide, Kicking Horse Canyon, Spiral Tunnels and the rushing waters of Hell's Gate in the Fraser Canyon.

