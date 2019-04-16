Following her shipyard stay: AIDAluna's new features

AIDA expands range of restaurants on board with the Almhütte

Cruise ship AIDAluna has successfully ended her stay at the Blohm+Voss shipyard in Hamburg from April 3-16, 2019. The ship now features many visible refurbishments and diverse technical updates.

One new attraction on board is the Almhütte. With hearty music and tasty dishes from the Alps, guests can look forward to undiluted fun in ski-lodge style. With the expansion of the restaurant concept, guests can enjoy snacks, pork knuckle and cheese spaetzle noodles as well as fresh draft beer. The foods and service are already included in the travel price, with a surcharge for drinks. From a sociable early beer to Oktoberfest with live music and karaoke, guests can be assured of highly atmospheric entertainment.

The inaugural party for the Almhütte will take place during the ship's first short cruise after her shipyard stay. The band GletscherFezzer will also be on board: for many years these consummate musicians have been the absolute guarantee of a fantastic mood at the AIDA ship breweries.

In future, the AIDAluna Shopping World will be operated by Gebr. Heinemann. This Hamburg family business is a longstanding partner of AIDA Cruises and has 140 years' experience in the international travel market. At the new AIDA Shopping World - now with a fresh, innovative design and a spacious 400 m² - AIDAluna guests can look forward to even more choices from the exclusive Heinemann portfolio with the latest trends and popular brands from all over the world.

The guest staterooms and some of the public areas have also been modernized, while the SPA, the restaurants and bars have been given a refit. At the new Fujifilm Wonder Photo Shop, photography is turned into a creative experience for our guests. Using a wide variety of materials, they are given a chance here to edit and print their favorite vacation memories, or send them home to their loved ones.

Apart from work in the public areas, the time at the shipyard was used to put in place the technical requirements for shoreside power operations. In addition, the regular class and maintenance work was carried out. This involved the scheduled servicing of the stabilizers, the bow and stern thrusters and refurbishment of the helm. The ship's electrical propulsion plant was also inspected and modernized. The scheduled exhaust and tank cleaning was on the agenda too, as was industrial coating work. AIDAluna's smiling lips were also freshened up.

Following her shipyard visit, AIDAluna will begin short cruises from Hamburg on April 16, 2019. From May, the 'Polar Circle Highlights' and 'Baltic & Scandinavia 1' cruises from Kiel will be on the program. Further information about cruises with AIDAluna is available at travel agencies, by telephone from the AIDA Customer Center at +49 (0) 381/20 27 07 07 or at www.aida.de.

Rostock, April 16, 2019