Hamburg Cruise Days: AIDAperla to lead grand Departure Parade

Every two years, the Hamburg Cruise Days attract thousands of cruise fans to the Port of Hamburg. This is already the fourth time that AIDA Cruises has been a premium partner of this maritime event.

Visitors this year will be able to marvel at no fewer than three AIDA ships - AIDAperla, AIDAsol and AIDAvita - from September 13-15, 2019. AIDAsol will dock at Hamburg-Altona on Friday, September 13, 2019. Early on Saturday, AIDAperla will tie up at the Cruise Center Steinwerder before leading the grand Hamburg Cruise Days Parade in the evening. At around 9:15 p.m. the majestic ships will sail out against the backdrop of an imposing fireworks display which will transform the night sky above the Elbe into a glittering sea of lights. Closing this year's Hamburg Cruise Days, AIDAvita will be in the Hanseatic City as a guest on Sunday, September 15, 2019.

But it isn't only on the water that those interested in cruises will be having fun - there will be plenty of program highlights on shore as well.

At the huge AIDA Vacation World at the Kehrwiederspitze, guests will be able to explore their private vacation paradise in the shape of an AIDAnova show stateroom, or they can get information from travel consultants on the spot about the many different options that AIDA Cruises offers. New additions to the program include cruises with AIDAnova - the first cruise ship in the world that can be powered with LNG - but there is lots more as well. From December 2019 AIDA will be adding AIDAmira to its Selection program, offering cruises to destinations such as Southern Africa (South Africa and Namibia) and, from spring 2020, to places in the Mediterranean such as Corfu (Greece).

Younger cruise fans can run wild in the Kids Zone with games, fun and entertainment, while the grown-ups can kick back and relax at the Beach Club, while watching the lively activity on the water.

The AIDA Vacation World will be open on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 2:00 to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., and on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

2019 is already the fourth year that AIDA Cruises has been a premium partner of the Hamburg Cruise Days. This year AIDA Cruises will once again be the cruise company with the strongest presence at the Port of Hamburg with eight AIDA ships docking there a total of 96 times, reinforcing its importance as a key economic factor for the Hanseatic City and a magnet for many Hamburg locals and visitors.

In addition, as part of the Hamburg Cruise Days, AIDA Cruises will be offering guests the chance to visit AIDAsol, AIDAperla or AIDAvita. During the guided tour which lasts several hours, visitors will experience the unique AIDA cruise feeling for themselves. The tour takes in the wellness and sport zone, the Pool Deck, and a stroll through the restaurant world and bars. Guests will also be able to take a look at various staterooms. This discovery tour is rounded off with lunch in one of the buffet restaurants. AIDA experts will be on hand to answer visitors' questions. If potential visitors are unable to get a tour ticket, they still have a chance to visit an AIDA ship in Hamburg, Kiel or Warnemünde until November 2019. All booking details are available at www.aida.de/schiffsbesuche.

In December 2019 AIDA Cruises will be expanding its fleet to 14 ships with the addition of AIDAmira. During her maiden season, AIDAmira will be cruising along the coasts of South Africa and Namibia.

The 14-day 'South Africa & Namibia' cruise will begin and end in Cape Town. Other ports along the way are Durban, East London and Lüderitz on the edge of the Namib Desert. From Mai to September 2020 AIDAmira will then be cruising around the Eastern Mediterranean, starting from Corfu.

All AIDA cruises can be booked at travel agencies, at the AIDA Customer Center by calling +49(0)381/ 20 270 707 or online at www.aida.de.