Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Carnival Corp    CCL   PA1436583006

CARNIVAL CORP

(CCL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hurricane Dorian Update – August 30, 2019 | 6:00 PM (ET)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 09:02pm EDT

Our Fleet Operations Center in Miami is actively monitoring Hurricane Dorian's potential impact on the departures listed below. Given that storms can be so uncertain, this information reflects our plan for these sailings based on the current forecast.

As the safety of our guests and crew is our number one priority, we will continue to keep an eye on the storm and factor in guidance from the National Hurricane Center, U.S. Coast Guard and the local port authorities to provide timely updates as more information becomes available.

The following homeports and ships remain under watch:

CHARLESTON
Carnival Sunshine 09/02/19 - No change to itinerary, we plan to operate as scheduled. Please sign up for text alerts by texting CCL3 to CRUISE (278473).

FORT LAUDERDALE (PORT EVERGLADES)
Carnival Magic 08/31/19 - No change to itinerary; we plan to operate as scheduled. Please sign up for text alerts by texting CCL9 to CRUISE (278473).

JACKSONVILLE
Carnival Ecstasy 08/31/19 - No change to itinerary; we plan to operate as scheduled.

Carnival Ecstasy 09/05/19 - Still evaluating. Please sign up for text alerts by texting CCL12 to CRUISE (278473).

There is a possibility Carnival Ecstasy will not be able to return to Jacksonville on Thursday. If the port is closed, the ship will be in position to dock as soon as the authorities have reopened the port.

PORT CANAVERAL
Port Canaveral is expected to be closed on Sunday through the middle of next week. We are optimistic the port will reopen by Thursday. Consequently, we have made changes to the following Carnival Liberty departures.

Carnival Liberty 08/30/10 - This cruise is now expected to return on Thursday, 9/5. In addition to Nassau, we have added visits to Costa Maya and Cozumel.

  • Guests with air reservations on Carnival's Fly2Fun program, will have their reservations automatically adjusted to the new return date. New flight information will be sent to your stateroom.
  • Guests with independent air are encouraged to contact the airlines directly as they are being flexible with change fees. In the event you incur change fees, please send us your airline receipt and we will reimburse up to $200, per person.

Guests who elect not to sail will receive a future cruise credit for the full amount of your cruise fare and any pre-purchased Carnival Adventures, Fun Shop purchases and beverage packages. The refund will be processed to your original form of payment within three weeks.

Carnival Liberty 09/02/19 - This cruise is cancelled. Guests will receive a full refund of their cruise fare and any pre-purchased items. More details to follow in our email.

Carnival Breeze 08/31/19 - No change to itinerary; we plan to operate as scheduled. Please sign up for text alerts by texting CCL10 to CRUISE (278473).

Carnival Elation 09/02/19 - This cruise will now operate as a 2-day sailing, departing September 5 and returning September 7 visiting Nassau. Guests who sail will receive a pro-rated refund of their cruise fare and any pre-purchased beverage and Wi-Fi packages. Guests who wish to cancel will receive a future cruise credit for the full amount of their cruise fare. An email with additional details will follow.

PORTMIAMI
Carnival Conquest - 08/31/19 - No change to itinerary; we plan to operate as scheduled. Please sign up for text alerts by texting CCL8 to CRUISE (278473).

Carnival Sensation 08/31/19 - We will now visit Grand Turk on 9/2, Half Moon Cay on 9/3 and Nassau on 9/4. Please sign up for text alerts by texting CCL7 to CRUISE (278473).

Carnival Victory 8/30/19 - This cruise will now return on Wednesday, 9/4. In addition to Key West, we have added a visit to Progreso on Monday.

  • Guests with air reservations on Carnival's Fly2Fun program, will have their reservations automatically adjusted to the new return date. New flight information will be sent to your stateroom.
  • Guests with independent air are encouraged to contact the airlines directly as they are being flexible with change fees. In the event you incur change fees, please send us your airline receipt and we will reimburse up to $200, per person.

Guests who elect not to sail will receive a future cruise credit for the full amount of your cruise fare* and any pre-purchased Carnival Adventures, Fun Shop purchases and beverage packages. The refund will be processed to your original form of payment within three weeks.

Carnival Victory 9/02/19 - This cruise will now operate as a 2 day cruise departing Wednesday, 9/4 with one port of call, to be determined. Guests who sail will receive a pro-rated refund of their cruise fare and any pre-purchased beverage and Wi-Fi packages. Guests who wish to cancel will receive a future cruise credit for the full amount of their cruise fare. An email with additional details will follow.

Carnival Horizon 09/01/19 - Port officials are expected to confirm the port's status for Sunday by 10AM tomorrow. We will send a text update by 10:30 AM Saturday. Please sign up for text alerts by texting CCL5 to CRUISE (278473).

TAMPA
Carnival Paradise 08/31/19 - Please disregard your arrival appointment and make plans to arrive at the cruise terminal between 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM. All guests must be on board by 1:30 PM. We will sail shortly after on our scheduled itinerary. Please sign up for text alerts by texting CCL11 to CRUISE (278473).

Carnival Miracle 09/01/19 - In anticipation of a potential port closure on Sunday, this sailing will now operate as an 8-day sailing, departing on Saturday evening. Please disregard your arrival appointments and make plans to arrive at the cruise terminal between 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM. We will sail shortly after on our scheduled itinerary. Guests who cannot travel on the extended duration, may cancel and receive a future cruise credit. Please sign up for text alerts by texting CCL4 to CRUISE (278473).

Pre-purchased Carnival shore excursions for cancelled ports will be automatically refunded to your onboard Sail & Sign® account.

We sincerely apologize for the disruption caused by Hurricane Dorian. We thank our guests for their patience and understanding while we navigate through the uncertainty the storm is causing.

We will post another update by 12 PM (ET) Saturday.

Disclaimer

Carnival Corporation published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2019 01:01:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARNIVAL CORP
09:02pHURRICANE DORIAN UPDATE &NDASH; AUGU : 00 pm (et)
PU
02:12pCARNIVAL : Cruise Line – Hurricane Dorian Update (Aug. 30 1pm)
PU
08/29CARNIVAL : Hurricane Dorian Itinerary Changes – August 29 2019, 8pm EDT
PU
08/29CARNIVAL : Hurricane Dorian Itinerary Changes August 29, 2019 – 1pm EDT
PU
08/29CARNIVAL CORPORATION : & plc Purchase of Shares
AQ
08/27CARNIVAL : Costa Cruises To Increase Its Focus On The Mediterranean Starting Fro..
PU
08/27CARNIVAL : Seabourn announces four new pre- or post- land-based 'seabourn journe..
AQ
08/26CARNIVAL : AIDA Cruises Partners with Corvus Energy to Introduce Use of Battery ..
PR
08/26CARNIVAL CORPORATION : & plc Purchase of Shares
AQ
08/23CARNIVAL : & plc Purchase of Shares
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 20 378 M
EBIT 2019 3 259 M
Net income 2019 2 994 M
Debt 2019 11 668 M
Yield 2019 4,57%
P/E ratio 2019 10,2x
P/E ratio 2020 9,28x
EV / Sales2019 1,55x
EV / Sales2020 1,52x
Capitalization 19 964 M
Chart CARNIVAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Carnival Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARNIVAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 55,68  $
Last Close Price 44,08  $
Spread / Highest target 54,3%
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arnold W. Donald President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Micky Meir Arison Chairman
David Bernstein Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Stuart Subotnick Director
Richard J. Glasier Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARNIVAL CORP-10.59%32 358
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL15.82%41 410
CARNIVAL PLC-8.00%29 988
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC28.89%26 546
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES5.51%21 664
ACCOR4.55%11 402
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group