Hurricane Dorian Update – August 30, 2019 | 6:00 PM (ET)

Our Fleet Operations Center in Miami is actively monitoring Hurricane Dorian's potential impact on the departures listed below. Given that storms can be so uncertain, this information reflects our plan for these sailings based on the current forecast.

As the safety of our guests and crew is our number one priority, we will continue to keep an eye on the storm and factor in guidance from the National Hurricane Center, U.S. Coast Guard and the local port authorities to provide timely updates as more information becomes available.

The following homeports and ships remain under watch:

CHARLESTON

Carnival Sunshine 09/02/19 - No change to itinerary, we plan to operate as scheduled. Please sign up for text alerts by texting CCL3 to CRUISE (278473).

FORT LAUDERDALE (PORT EVERGLADES)

Carnival Magic 08/31/19 - No change to itinerary; we plan to operate as scheduled. Please sign up for text alerts by texting CCL9 to CRUISE (278473).

JACKSONVILLE

Carnival Ecstasy 08/31/19 - No change to itinerary; we plan to operate as scheduled.

Carnival Ecstasy 09/05/19 - Still evaluating. Please sign up for text alerts by texting CCL12 to CRUISE (278473).

There is a possibility Carnival Ecstasy will not be able to return to Jacksonville on Thursday. If the port is closed, the ship will be in position to dock as soon as the authorities have reopened the port.

PORT CANAVERAL

Port Canaveral is expected to be closed on Sunday through the middle of next week. We are optimistic the port will reopen by Thursday. Consequently, we have made changes to the following Carnival Liberty departures.

Carnival Liberty 08/30/10 - This cruise is now expected to return on Thursday, 9/5. In addition to Nassau, we have added visits to Costa Maya and Cozumel.

Guests with air reservations on Carnival's Fly2Fun program, will have their reservations automatically adjusted to the new return date. New flight information will be sent to your stateroom.

Guests with independent air are encouraged to contact the airlines directly as they are being flexible with change fees. In the event you incur change fees, please send us your airline receipt and we will reimburse up to $200, per person.

Guests who elect not to sail will receive a future cruise credit for the full amount of your cruise fare and any pre-purchased Carnival Adventures, Fun Shop purchases and beverage packages. The refund will be processed to your original form of payment within three weeks.

Carnival Liberty 09/02/19 - This cruise is cancelled. Guests will receive a full refund of their cruise fare and any pre-purchased items. More details to follow in our email.

Carnival Breeze 08/31/19 - No change to itinerary; we plan to operate as scheduled. Please sign up for text alerts by texting CCL10 to CRUISE (278473).

Carnival Elation 09/02/19 - This cruise will now operate as a 2-day sailing, departing September 5 and returning September 7 visiting Nassau. Guests who sail will receive a pro-rated refund of their cruise fare and any pre-purchased beverage and Wi-Fi packages. Guests who wish to cancel will receive a future cruise credit for the full amount of their cruise fare. An email with additional details will follow.

PORTMIAMI

Carnival Conquest - 08/31/19 - No change to itinerary; we plan to operate as scheduled. Please sign up for text alerts by texting CCL8 to CRUISE (278473).

Carnival Sensation 08/31/19 - We will now visit Grand Turk on 9/2, Half Moon Cay on 9/3 and Nassau on 9/4. Please sign up for text alerts by texting CCL7 to CRUISE (278473).

Carnival Victory 8/30/19 - This cruise will now return on Wednesday, 9/4. In addition to Key West, we have added a visit to Progreso on Monday.

Carnival Victory 9/02/19 - This cruise will now operate as a 2 day cruise departing Wednesday, 9/4 with one port of call, to be determined. Guests who sail will receive a pro-rated refund of their cruise fare and any pre-purchased beverage and Wi-Fi packages. Guests who wish to cancel will receive a future cruise credit for the full amount of their cruise fare. An email with additional details will follow.

Carnival Horizon 09/01/19 - Port officials are expected to confirm the port's status for Sunday by 10AM tomorrow. We will send a text update by 10:30 AM Saturday. Please sign up for text alerts by texting CCL5 to CRUISE (278473).

TAMPA

Carnival Paradise 08/31/19 - Please disregard your arrival appointment and make plans to arrive at the cruise terminal between 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM. All guests must be on board by 1:30 PM. We will sail shortly after on our scheduled itinerary. Please sign up for text alerts by texting CCL11 to CRUISE (278473).

Carnival Miracle 09/01/19 - In anticipation of a potential port closure on Sunday, this sailing will now operate as an 8-day sailing, departing on Saturday evening. Please disregard your arrival appointments and make plans to arrive at the cruise terminal between 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM. We will sail shortly after on our scheduled itinerary. Guests who cannot travel on the extended duration, may cancel and receive a future cruise credit. Please sign up for text alerts by texting CCL4 to CRUISE (278473).

Pre-purchased Carnival shore excursions for cancelled ports will be automatically refunded to your onboard Sail & Sign® account.

We sincerely apologize for the disruption caused by Hurricane Dorian. We thank our guests for their patience and understanding while we navigate through the uncertainty the storm is causing.

We will post another update by 12 PM (ET) Saturday.