Seabourn : Announces Set Sail Event, Offering Exceptional Value To Luxury Travelers Seeking To Discover More Of Our Extraordinary World

SEATTLE, Aug. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the world's finest ultra-luxury cruise line, has unveiled the Set Sail Event, presenting an extraordinary opportunity to those travelers looking to plan a future trip including offering exceptional value and a number of added amenities on select voyages aboard its award-winning fleet of intimate, all-suite ships.

The Set Sail Event begins today and will run through November 13, 2018, for select voyages departing in 2018 through May 2020. The event features significant benefits on select cruises for guests to experience the world in ultra-luxury style with Seabourn. The event benefits may include the below and vary by voyage:

Complimentary Three Veranda Suite category upgrade

Complimentary 300-minute Internet package per person

Up to $750USD per person air credit

per person air credit Up to $500USD per suite shipboard credit

per suite shipboard credit 50% reduced deposit

Up to 15% savings on select Combination Cruises

Guests who book a Penthouse or Premium Suite on select voyages on any of Seabourn's five ultra-luxury vessels will also receive:

Complimentary Unlimited Internet package per suite

Up to $1,500USD per person air credit

per person air credit $1,000USD per suite shipboard credit

"It's never too early or too late to plan the perfect vacation, and our Set Sail Event offers excellent values and incredible benefits to help travelers make those next vacation dreams come true," said Chris Austin, Seabourn's senior vice president of Global Marketing & Sales. "Our five stunningly beautiful ships sail across the five oceans to all seven continents, and this event is the perfect opportunity to take advantage of these special offers and travel on the world's finest resort at sea."

Seabourn's Set Sail Event applies to select worldwide cruises in the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Antarctica and Patagonia, Alaska, Atlantic Crossings, Arabia & India, Asia, Canada & New England, the Caribbean, Panama Canal, South America, and more. Visit Seabourn's website for a complete listing of voyages, savings and amenities.

As the newest overall ultra-luxury fleet in the industry, Seabourn's intimate ships offer key elements that set the line apart: spacious, thoughtfully appointed all-suite accommodations, many with verandas and all 100% ocean front; superb dining in a choice of venues including The Grill by Thomas Keller; differentiated evening experiences in partnership with Sir Tim Rice, Spa & Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil, open bars throughout the ship; fine wines poured at any time; award-winning service and a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel right at home onboard. The ships travel the globe to many of the world's most desirable destinations, including marquee cities, UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and lesser-known ports and hideaways. Travelers who covet outdoor adventures will also find the Ventures by Seabourn optional for-charge expedition-style excursion program in select destinations, including Alaska, Antarctica, Europe, Australia and Southeast Asia. Guests may book these tours in advance on Seabourn's website.

Air credits and other promotional amenities are available on select voyages and subject to availability. Certain other restrictions apply. For more details about the award-winning Seabourn fleet, or to explore the worldwide selection of Seabourn cruising options, contact a professional travel advisor, call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com.

About Seabourn:

Seabourn currently operates a fleet of five modern ultra-luxury ships and is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines. The exclusive alliance also includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Cunard Line, Costa Cruises, AIDA, P&O Cruises UK, P&O Cruises Australia and fathom. Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL and NYSE: CUK). It is also the official cruise line partner for United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to help protect World Heritage sites.

