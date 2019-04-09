Seabourn : Unveils First Stunning Public Spaces on new Ultra-Luxury Purpose-Built Expedition Ships

SEATTLE, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the world's finest ultra-luxury cruise line, has given travelers their first glimpse of select public spaces on its two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships set to launch in June 2021 and May 2022, respectively. The work of design icon Adam D. Tihany, the Expedition Lounge, Discovery Center, Landing Zone, and Atrium are masterfully designed spaces that will act as the communal hub on Seabourn Venture and another yet-to-be-named sister ship.

The Expedition Lounge, Discovery Center, and Landing Zone are new spaces for Seabourn that will be instrumental in creating a sense of awe and adventure for expedition travelers on board amidst an environment of exceptional, intuitive service. Each aims to capture the romanticism of early explorers and the thrill of discovery with thoughtful details and materials that are very tactile- very 'elemental' - capturing the sense of ruggedness that comes with expedition travel while maintaining pristine luxury and comfort. Tihany is also creating all indoor and outdoor guest areas on the two new ships.

"When you conjure up images of the ideal adventure trip, you would head out into the stunning wilderness for the day knowing that when you return a cozy, welcoming space filled with luxurious materials like leathers and rich woods that invites relaxation and conversation awaits you," said Richard Meadows, Seabourn's president. "Each of these newly designed spaces hits that note perfectly, leaving our guests wanting for nothing and giving them an inviting place to talk to fellow travelers each day about the incredible experiences they had, sharing memorable stories or viewing photos they took."

Specific details on each of the spaces include:

Expedition Lounge: The Expedition Lounge, located on Deck 4, is the heart of the ship. A gathering place for the curious, guests are invited to relax or linger with a complimentary cocktail or glass of fine wine from the bar as they share photos and stories from the day with their fellow travelers and the onboard staff. The Expedition Lounge will be central to the Seabourn expedition operation where guests convene before and after expeditions each day.

Custom furniture designed in a variety of warm, natural materials creates an inviting, tactile atmosphere. An ode to the adventurous, the Expedition Lounge features an etched glass partition displaying a vintage map of Antarctica and vitrines showcasing intricate tools and devices of the trade. Two large touchscreens will also display a wealth of information including photos, navigational charts, weather charts, and maps.

Discovery Center: The Discovery Center, which is adjacent to the Expedition Lounge on Deck 4, acts as the teaching & academic center for natural history and cultural programming in an environment spacious enough to accommodate all guests at one time. Each day, guests will visit this venue for insightful lectures, briefings, and Seabourn Conversations enrichment programming designed to help educate them throughout their expedition experience. The world-class 26-person expedition team of wilderness experts, scientists, historians and naturalists will deliver rich, insightful lectures and discussions on a broad array of topics related to the region where guests are sailing. Inspired by the compelling landscape of some of the expedition destinations, the Discovery Center incorporates the organic shapes of topography maps against the elegant curves of the plush custom seating.

Audio-visual experiences will come to life through high-definition screens 2.5 meters high by 10 meters wide, showing a variety of programming to create a captivating experience that whets the appetite and creates excitement for each destination. Footage from daily submarine voyages will also be shown, providing an enticing look at the undersea world and the marine life that calls it home.

Landing Zone: The launch and recovery point for landings, each of the two Landing Zones – Port & Starboard, both located on Deck 3 - will be a generous 60 square meters in size, allowing guests to change and clean their gear in comfort while also providing space to store their rubber boots. The Landing Zone, commonly known as a mud room, has been designed for extreme functionality and accessibility with a durable material palette and optimum location on the ship to allow guests direct access to one of the 24 Zodiacs available for off-ship adventures. In tropical areas, the Landing Zones will also be used for snorkeling and similar activities, with storage space for fins and masks. Guests will move through the two Landing Zones in small groups distributed evenly to keep waiting time and crowding to a minimum for excursion departures. From the Landing Zones, the attentive staff will guide guests down one flight of stairs to Deck 2, where guests step directly from the ship into the Zodiacs to head off across the water or onward to a landing point ashore.

Atrium: The Atrium is a focal point on all Seabourn ships with its elegant winding staircase. On Seabourn's expedition ships, the sky lit space will continue the wood and metal detailing present throughout the ship with details such as rhythmically placed ropework in place of more traditional spindles and a topography inspired wall treatment. Suspended at the center of the Atrium and echoed again at its base is a captivating art display emulating traditional wind measuring instruments.

More details about public spaces and suites on the new expedition ships will continue to be revealed in the coming months. Specific details about itineraries and booking availability will be released in mid-2019.

Tihany was the creative vision behind the luxury yacht inspired interiors on Seabourn Encore and Seabourn Ovation, the line's two newest ships, which have been welcomed to the fleet to wide acclaim. He also designed interiors for The Grill by Thomas Keller restaurant on Seabourn Odyssey, Seabourn Sojourn, and Seabourn Quest.

For this latest project with Seabourn, Tihany will develop the design vision for areas including multiple expedition spaces and lounges; all categories of luxurious guest suites; multiple dining venues; Spa & Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil; outdoor deck areas; and the innovative and popular Seabourn Square multi-purpose space. Tihany's Product Design arm is designing a bespoke furniture collection for the expedition ships. Additional renderings of these spaces can be found in the link here.

Seabourn continues to represent the pinnacle of ultra-luxury travel with intimate ships offering key elements that set the line apart: spacious, thoughtfully appointed suites, many with verandas and all 100% ocean front; superb dining in a choice of venues; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times; award-winning service and a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel right at home on board. The ships travel the globe to many of the world's most desirable destinations, including marquee cities, more than 170 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and lesser-known ports and hideaways.

For more details about the award-winning Seabourn fleet, or to explore the worldwide selection of Seabourn cruising options, contact a professional travel advisor, call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com.

Seabourn currently operates a fleet of five modern ultra-luxury ships and is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines. The exclusive alliance also includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Cunard Line, Costa Cruises, AIDA, P&O Cruises UK, P&O Cruises Australia and fathom. Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL and NYSE: CUK). Seabourn is the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage under a multi-year agreement to help promote sustainable tourism at World Heritage sites around the world.

