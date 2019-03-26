Shares of Carnival Down More than 8% After Lower Earnings Guidance for 2019

By Aisha Al-Muslim



Carnival Corp. (CCL) shares fell 8.1% to $52.09 in morning trading Tuesday after the cruise-ship operator lowered its earnings outlook for 2019 due to higher fuel prices.

For 2019, the company expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $4.35 to $4.55, compared to its previous guidance of $4.50 to $4.80. The company's new earnings guidance reflects a net impact of fuel price and currency exchange rates of $155 million, or 22 cents a share.

The company expects higher fuel prices will cost an additional 28 cents a share, while forecasting it will benefit from currency exchange movement by six cents a share, Chief Financial Officer David Bernstein said during a conference call with analysts Tuesday.

Carnival is working on reducing its fuel exposure, Chief Executive Arnold Donald said during the call. This year, the company's unit fuel consumption will be down nearly 4%, bringing the total unit fuel reduction to 33% compared to its 2007 baseline. Its newly built ships on average will be about 25% to 30% more fuel efficient, Mr. Donald said.

Through 2025, the company will welcome 19 new ships that will overall be larger and more efficient. The company's nine cruise lines, including Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises and Holland America Line, operate 105 ships.

The new ships also will help to create for the demand for cruising and improve the company's earnings growth, Mr. Donald said. The company expects net cruise revenue to be up about 5.5%, with capacity growth of 4.6% for 2019.

Write to Aisha Al-Muslim at aisha.al-muslim@wsj.com