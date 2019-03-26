Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Carnival Corp    CCL

CARNIVAL CORP

(CCL)
My previous session
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 03/26 12:22:45 pm
52.01 USD   -8.19%
12:05pShares of Carnival Down More than 8% After Lower Earnings Guidance for 2019
DJ
10:28aCarnival Lowers Earnings Outlook for 2019 -- Update
DJ
10:12aCarnival Lowers Earnings Outlook for 2019
DJ
Shares of Carnival Down More than 8% After Lower Earnings Guidance for 2019

0
03/26/2019 | 12:05pm EDT

By Aisha Al-Muslim

Carnival Corp. (CCL) shares fell 8.1% to $52.09 in morning trading Tuesday after the cruise-ship operator lowered its earnings outlook for 2019 due to higher fuel prices.

For 2019, the company expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $4.35 to $4.55, compared to its previous guidance of $4.50 to $4.80. The company's new earnings guidance reflects a net impact of fuel price and currency exchange rates of $155 million, or 22 cents a share.

The company expects higher fuel prices will cost an additional 28 cents a share, while forecasting it will benefit from currency exchange movement by six cents a share, Chief Financial Officer David Bernstein said during a conference call with analysts Tuesday.

Carnival is working on reducing its fuel exposure, Chief Executive Arnold Donald said during the call. This year, the company's unit fuel consumption will be down nearly 4%, bringing the total unit fuel reduction to 33% compared to its 2007 baseline. Its newly built ships on average will be about 25% to 30% more fuel efficient, Mr. Donald said.

Through 2025, the company will welcome 19 new ships that will overall be larger and more efficient. The company's nine cruise lines, including Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises and Holland America Line, operate 105 ships.

The new ships also will help to create for the demand for cruising and improve the company's earnings growth, Mr. Donald said. The company expects net cruise revenue to be up about 5.5%, with capacity growth of 4.6% for 2019.

Write to Aisha Al-Muslim at aisha.al-muslim@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARNIVAL -8.41% 3806 Delayed Quote.10.31%
CARNIVAL CORP -6.30% 46.74 Delayed Quote.16.11%
CARNIVAL CORP -8.47% 51.8965 Delayed Quote.14.91%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 19 700 M
EBIT 2019 3 577 M
Net income 2019 3 333 M
Debt 2019 11 624 M
Yield 2019 3,62%
P/E ratio 2019 11,83
P/E ratio 2020 10,62
EV / Sales 2019 2,56x
EV / Sales 2020 2,42x
Capitalization 38 867 M
Chart CARNIVAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Carnival Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARNIVAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 66,1 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arnold W. Donald President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Micky Meir Arison Chairman
David Bernstein Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Stuart Subotnick Director
Richard J. Glasier Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARNIVAL CORP14.91%38 867
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL13.91%42 003
CARNIVAL10.31%38 867
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC17.02%24 605
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES18.19%23 952
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS30.15%12 012
