The new AIDA catalog is here: Bookings start now for cruises in summer 2020 and winter 2021

On February 22, 2019, bookings open for AIDA cruises in summer 2020 and winter 2020/2021. The new AIDA catalog 'My hotel shows me the world' gives an overview of the diverse routes the 14 AIDA ships are traveling from March 2020 to April 2021. The range of destinations extends from Greenland to South Africa, from Central America to Southeast Asia. Sixty countries on five continents and more than 250 ports will be visited.

Summer ahoy: From Northern Europe to Greece

The variety of vacation options for the summer of 2020 promises boundless adventure. Guests can, for example, explore the Baltic Sea's skerry landscape on thirteen varied routes departing from Kiel and Warnemünde. From Bremerhaven, AIDAcara voyages take guests to Iceland and Greenland. Norway's fjords, the Lofoten, Spitsbergen and trips to Scotland or down the English Channel to the Bay of Biscay are also on the program. And, of course, the highly popular cruises on the Kiel Canal with AIDAcara are offered again for the 2020 summer season. For the first time, AIDA will be visiting the ports of Fredrikstad in Norway and Skagen in Denmark. Guests can choose from a total of 75 routes departing from German ports.

AIDAnova is embarking on the one-week highlight route 'Mediterranean Treasures.' Those with a bit more time can explore the immense variety of cities and islands in 10 or 11 days with AIDAstella in the western Mediterranean and the Adriatic is on AIDAblu's program.

From May to September 2020, AIDAmira is departing from Corfu on a new butterfly route in the eastern Mediterranean. The route plan includes the Greek islands Kefalonia, Santorini and Crete and the cities of Athens and Olympia. New ports are Brindisi in Apulia and Crotone in Calabria.

Warmly recommended: The AIDA 2020/2021 winter routes

Winter 2020/2021 will be colorful again with AIDA: In the Caribbean, three AIDA ships are heading for the sun. In addition to the A-B-C islands, Costa Rica, Panama, and Mexico are some highlight destinations.

AIDAprima is traveling around the Orient. The season is starting in fall already because on October 20, 2020, the world exhibition EXPO 2020 opens its doors in Dubai. To allow AIDA guests to attend this mega-event, AIDAprima is spending three nights in the Arab metropolis. This leaves sufficient time for exploring the exhibition grounds with their 480 hectares, 190 national pavilions and more than 60 live shows each day.

Exotic Asian routes are sailed by AIDAbella and AIDAvita. For the Selection program, AIDAvita is offering cruises to Indonesia, Australia, Hong Kong or the Philippines departing from Singapore. AIDAbella is visiting destinations in Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore. The popular Shanghai cruise can be booked again as well.

The long-distance winter program is topped off by cruises to South Africa (with AIDAmira) and to the Indian Ocean (with AIDAblu).

Those who prefer shorter flights can take a cruise around the Canary Islands, Azores and Cape Verde. Sun seekers may find it hard to choose between the four different routes.

In winter months, cultural treasures can be experienced in Rome, Florence or Barcelona without the peak season hustle and bustle. From November 2020 to March 2021, AIDAstella is visiting the pearls of the Mediterranean.

Wonderful prospects: Summer 2021 & fourth AIDA world cruise

The new catalog gives a glimpse of summer 2021 with cruises to New York and Montreal, to the North Cape and the Lofoten Islands, to Greece and beautiful Mediterranean islands.

It also entices with the fourth AIDA world cruise including highlight destinations such as Sydney, Tierra del Fuego, the South Pacific and the Cape of Good Hope. World travelers can reserve their staterooms starting in spring 2019.

Clever booking: Savings for those who book early

When they book the AIDA PREMIUM rate, travelers can receive an Early Saver Plus discount of up to 900 euros for 2020 summer departures booked by November 30, 2019, and for 2020/21 winter departures booked by April 30, 2020, or June 30, 2020, respectively. Availability is limited and applies for the 1st and 2nd person in the stateroom. Further advantages of the AIDA PREMIUM rate include the selection of preferred stateroom, the AIDA Rail&Fly ticket, valid throughout Germany, and two complimentary bottles of mineral water per day and a 250-MB Internet package on board.

All AIDA cruises for the 2020 summer season and 2020/2021 winter season can be booked starting on February 22, 2019, at travel agencies, with the AIDA Customer Center at the phone number +49 (0)381/202 707 07, or online at www.aida.de.

Rostock, February 22, 2019

