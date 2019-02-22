Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Carnival Corp    CCL   PA1436583006

CARNIVAL CORP

(CCL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

The new AIDA catalog is here: Bookings start now for cruises in summer 2020 and winter 2021

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 09:21am EST

On February 22, 2019, bookings open for AIDA cruises in summer 2020 and winter 2020/2021. The new AIDA catalog 'My hotel shows me the world' gives an overview of the diverse routes the 14 AIDA ships are traveling from March 2020 to April 2021. The range of destinations extends from Greenland to South Africa, from Central America to Southeast Asia. Sixty countries on five continents and more than 250 ports will be visited.

Summer ahoy: From Northern Europe to Greece

The variety of vacation options for the summer of 2020 promises boundless adventure. Guests can, for example, explore the Baltic Sea's skerry landscape on thirteen varied routes departing from Kiel and Warnemünde. From Bremerhaven, AIDAcara voyages take guests to Iceland and Greenland. Norway's fjords, the Lofoten, Spitsbergen and trips to Scotland or down the English Channel to the Bay of Biscay are also on the program. And, of course, the highly popular cruises on the Kiel Canal with AIDAcara are offered again for the 2020 summer season. For the first time, AIDA will be visiting the ports of Fredrikstad in Norway and Skagen in Denmark. Guests can choose from a total of 75 routes departing from German ports.

AIDAnova is embarking on the one-week highlight route 'Mediterranean Treasures.' Those with a bit more time can explore the immense variety of cities and islands in 10 or 11 days with AIDAstella in the western Mediterranean and the Adriatic is on AIDAblu's program.

From May to September 2020, AIDAmira is departing from Corfu on a new butterfly route in the eastern Mediterranean. The route plan includes the Greek islands Kefalonia, Santorini and Crete and the cities of Athens and Olympia. New ports are Brindisi in Apulia and Crotone in Calabria.

Warmly recommended: The AIDA 2020/2021 winter routes

Winter 2020/2021 will be colorful again with AIDA: In the Caribbean, three AIDA ships are heading for the sun. In addition to the A-B-C islands, Costa Rica, Panama, and Mexico are some highlight destinations.

AIDAprima is traveling around the Orient. The season is starting in fall already because on October 20, 2020, the world exhibition EXPO 2020 opens its doors in Dubai. To allow AIDA guests to attend this mega-event, AIDAprima is spending three nights in the Arab metropolis. This leaves sufficient time for exploring the exhibition grounds with their 480 hectares, 190 national pavilions and more than 60 live shows each day.

Exotic Asian routes are sailed by AIDAbella and AIDAvita. For the Selection program, AIDAvita is offering cruises to Indonesia, Australia, Hong Kong or the Philippines departing from Singapore. AIDAbella is visiting destinations in Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore. The popular Shanghai cruise can be booked again as well.

The long-distance winter program is topped off by cruises to South Africa (with AIDAmira) and to the Indian Ocean (with AIDAblu).

Those who prefer shorter flights can take a cruise around the Canary Islands, Azores and Cape Verde. Sun seekers may find it hard to choose between the four different routes.

In winter months, cultural treasures can be experienced in Rome, Florence or Barcelona without the peak season hustle and bustle. From November 2020 to March 2021, AIDAstella is visiting the pearls of the Mediterranean.

Wonderful prospects: Summer 2021 & fourth AIDA world cruise

The new catalog gives a glimpse of summer 2021 with cruises to New York and Montreal, to the North Cape and the Lofoten Islands, to Greece and beautiful Mediterranean islands.

It also entices with the fourth AIDA world cruise including highlight destinations such as Sydney, Tierra del Fuego, the South Pacific and the Cape of Good Hope. World travelers can reserve their staterooms starting in spring 2019.

Clever booking: Savings for those who book early

When they book the AIDA PREMIUM rate, travelers can receive an Early Saver Plus discount of up to 900 euros for 2020 summer departures booked by November 30, 2019, and for 2020/21 winter departures booked by April 30, 2020, or June 30, 2020, respectively. Availability is limited and applies for the 1st and 2nd person in the stateroom. Further advantages of the AIDA PREMIUM rate include the selection of preferred stateroom, the AIDA Rail&Fly ticket, valid throughout Germany, and two complimentary bottles of mineral water per day and a 250-MB Internet package on board.

All AIDA cruises for the 2020 summer season and 2020/2021 winter season can be booked starting on February 22, 2019, at travel agencies, with the AIDA Customer Center at the phone number +49 (0)381/202 707 07, or online at www.aida.de.

Rostock, February 22, 2019

Issuer: AIDA Cruises Am Strande 3d I 18055 Rostock Tel.: +49 (0) 381 / 444-0 Fax: + 49 (0) 381 / 444-88 88 www.aida.de

Communication: Hansjörg Kunze Vice President Communication & Sustainability Tel.: +49 (0) 381 / 444-80 20 Fax: + 49 (0) 381 / 444-80 25 presse@aida.de

Disclaimer

Carnival Corporation published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 14:20:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARNIVAL CORP
09:21aTHE NEW AIDA CATALOG IS HERE : Bookings start now for cruises in summer 2020 and..
PU
08:55aCARNIVAL CORPORATION : & plc Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS
AQ
02/21CARNIVAL CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/20CARNIVAL CORPORATION : - No Place in World is More Popular than Caribbean for Cr..
AQ
02/20CARNIVAL CORPORATION : & plc Purchase of Shares
AQ
02/19CARNIVAL : Cruise Line Participates in the Sierra Nevada Resilience IPA Project ..
PU
02/19For Royal Caribbean, a Good Ground Game Strengthens Sea Legs in China
DJ
02/19CARNIVAL : Vacation Hot Spot
PR
02/15CARNIVAL : Cruise Line Sets Record for Biggest Vow Renewal at Sea with More Than..
PU
02/14CARNIVAL : Love is in the Air… and Sea! Carnival Cruise Line to Host Bigg..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 19 685 M
EBIT 2019 3 582 M
Net income 2019 3 333 M
Debt 2019 11 579 M
Yield 2019 3,53%
P/E ratio 2019 12,16
P/E ratio 2020 10,90
EV / Sales 2019 2,62x
EV / Sales 2020 2,48x
Capitalization 40 072 M
Chart CARNIVAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Carnival Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARNIVAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 66,1 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arnold W. Donald President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Micky Meir Arison Chairman
David Bernstein Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Stuart Subotnick Director
Richard J. Glasier Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARNIVAL CORP18.19%40 072
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL12.41%43 450
CARNIVAL15.63%40 072
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES23.56%25 206
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC15.95%24 380
ACCOR3.96%12 364
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.