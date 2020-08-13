Log in
COSTA CRUISES: IN SEPTEMBER CRUISES IN ITALY FOR ITALIAN GUESTS ONLY

08/13/2020 | 11:23am EDT

COSTA CRUISES: IN SEPTEMBER CRUISES IN ITALY FOR ITALIAN GUESTS ONLY



Genoa, August 13, 2020 - With the aim of ensuring maximum safety for guests, crew and the destination communities, and in line with its decision to restart responsibly, Costa Cruises announces that the September cruises of Costa Deliziosa from Trieste and Costa Diadema from Genoa will be reserved exclusively for Italian guests, with one-week itineraries calling at Italian ports only, allowing to rediscover in safety Italy's finest destinations.

The decision was made considering the evolution of the epidemiological scenario and taking in account the regulation issued today by the Italian Ministry of Health regarding mandatory checks for travellers returning from some European and foreign destinations, which suggests a cautious approach. Therefore, this solution will allow Costa guests to better enjoy their holiday, with less worries.

The departure dates of the two ships are confirmed - Costa Deliziosa on September 6, 13, 20, 27 and Costa Diadema on September 19 - while further details on the itineraries will be announced as soon as possible. Costa is continuing to work in close cooperation with Flag State authorities, Italian Regions, local institutions, health authorities, harbour master's offices, ports and terminals and RINA to ensure a responsible, smooth and well organized application of the new regulations and protocols approved by the Italian Government for the restart of cruises.

The company also confirms the extension until 30 September 2020 of the pause for all the other cruises, except for the above-mentioned departures of Costa Deliziosa and Costa Diadema. Costa is informing the impacted Guests and travel agents. They will be guaranteed a reprotection in accordance with the applicable legislation.

Costa is working for a responsible and safe resumption of its cruises starting from 6 September, as already announced in recent days, tirelessly monitoring the epidemiological situation that is constantly evolving. The company hopes that from October the situation will allow to welcome on board its ships also guests of other nationalities.

In order to offer the best possible holiday experience, while protecting the safety of guests, crew, and the residents of the local communities, Costa Cruises has developed the Costa Safety Protocol for its fleet, including new operating procedures in response to the COVID-19 situation. Supported by a panel of independent scientific experts in Public Health coordinated by V.I.H.T.A.L.I. (Value in Health Technology and Academy for Leadership and Innovation), a spin-off of the Università Cattolica of Rome, the Costa Safety Protocol is consistent with the health protocols defined by the Italian Government and European (EU Healthy Gateways) authorities. The protocol will be constantly updated based on the evolution of the scenario and medical knowledge.

For further information:

Costa Cruises Press Office - Tel. +39 010 5483523 / 010 5483068 - costapressoffice@costa.it
Gabriele Baroni - Communication Director - cell. +39 3497668013 - baroni@costa.it
Rossella Carrara - V. P. External Relations & Sustainability Costa Group - Cell. 3497668005 - rossella.carrara@costa.it
Davide Barbano - Media Relations manager - cell. +39 334 6525216 - barbano@costa.it
www.costapresscenter.com

Disclaimer

Carnival plc published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 15:22:05 UTC
