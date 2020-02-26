Carnival & : Annual Report and Accounts

Annual Report and Accounts
MIAMI, February 26, 2020 - Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) announce that copies of the Carnival plc 2019 Strategic Report and IFRS Financial Statements (to which the Carnival Corporation & plc 2019 Annual Report is annexed) and the Carnival Corporation & plc Notice of Annual Meetings and Proxy Statement (which include the Carnival plc Directors' Report, Carnival plc Directors' Remuneration Report and Carnival plc Corporate Governance Report) have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.
These above documents are also available on our website at www.carnivalcorp.com or www.carnivalplc.com.
