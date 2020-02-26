Carnival & : Annual Report and Accounts

Regulatory Story Go to market news section Carnival PLC - CCL - CCL Annual Report and Accounts Released 15:37 26-Feb-2020

Annual Report and Accounts

ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS

MIAMI, February 26, 2020 - Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) announce that copies of the Carnival plc 2019 Strategic Report and IFRS Financial Statements (to which the Carnival Corporation & plc 2019 Annual Report is annexed) and the Carnival Corporation & plc Notice of Annual Meetings and Proxy Statement (which include the Carnival plc Directors' Report, Carnival plc Directors' Remuneration Report and Carnival plc Corporate Governance Report) have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

These above documents are also available on our website at www.carnivalcorp.com or www.carnivalplc.com.

#26976575v1 - 2018 Proxy Statement - UK Announcement - Annual Report and Proxy Statement

Close