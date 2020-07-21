Carnival & : Corporation Reinitiates Installation Program of BioHiTech's Food Waste Digesters on Its Ships in Preparation for the Eventual Resumption of Cruising

CHESTNUT RIDGE, N.Y., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioHiTech Global, Inc. (" BioHiTech " or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHTG), a technology and services company that provides cost-effective and sustainable waste management solutions, announced today that Carnival Corporation & plc, the world's largest cruise company (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE: CUK), has reinitiated its installation program of BioHiTech's Revolution Series Digesters onboard its ships in preparation for the eventual resumption of cruising.

BioHiTech has received purchase orders from Carnival Corporation valued at approximately $635,000 and expects to commence shipments late in the third quarter of 2020. The purchase orders are part of the previously announced purchase contract between the two companies with an estimated value of up to $14 million. The purchase contract calls for BioHiTech to provide each ship designated by Carnival Corporation with multiple Revolution Series Digesters as well as ongoing cloud-based data analytics and supplies. BioHiTech's Revolution Series Digesters will help further improve the environmental impact of Carnival Corporation's operations by safely disposing of food waste on-site and reducing the amount of greenhouse gases emitted from conventional processing systems. The Company's data analytics platform will also provide real-time transparency for food waste generation to help in Carnival Corporation's waste reduction efforts.

"Through this partnership, Carnival Corporation is making important strides in reducing greenhouse gasses as well as achieving important sustainability goals to further its leading role in environmental stewardship," said Frank E. Celli, CEO of BioHiTech Global. "By expanding the utilization of our products in its fleet, Carnival Corporation ships can safely eliminate onboard food waste while improving operational efficiencies through our proprietary data analytics platform. We look forward to the work ahead and to expanding our relationship with this important customer."

Bill Burke, chief maritime officer for Carnival Corporation, added: "As we prepare for the future resumption of cruising, environmental stewardship is a critical focus for our organization, and we are happy to be working with BioHiTech as one of our important vendors supporting environmental compliance. By progressively installing their food waste digesters on our ships, we can use data to improve efficiencies while reducing our overall environmental impact. This, in conjunction with our other ongoing initiatives, is another important step for our company's overall commitment to compliance, environmental protection and a more sustainable cruise industry."

About Carnival Corporation & plc

Carnival Corporation & plc is one of the world's largest leisure travel companies with a portfolio of nine of the world's leading cruise lines. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard.

Additional information can be found on www.carnival.com, www.princess.com, www.hollandamerica.com, www.seabourn.com, www.pocruises.com.au, www.costacruise.com, www.aida.de, www.pocruises.com and www.cunard.com.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc. is changing the way we think about waste management. Our cost-effective technology solutions include the patented processing of municipal solid waste into a valuable renewable fuel, biological disposal of food waste on-site, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. Our unique solutions enable businesses and municipalities of all sizes to lower disposal costs while having a positive impact on the environment. When used individually or in combination, our solutions lower the carbon footprint associated with waste transportation and can reduce or virtually eliminate landfill usage. For more information, please visit www.biohitech.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this document contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements, including statements about the estimated contract value, additional purchase orders or deliveries, and the ability of the Company's products to reduce greenhouse gases and achieve corporate sustainability goals, are based on many assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of BioHiTech Global, Inc. to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. BioHiTech Global, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). There may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the BioHiTech's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. BioHiTech Global, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by securities laws.

