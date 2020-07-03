Log in
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC    CCL

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC

(CCL)
Carnival Corporation & plc : Provides Business Update And Additional Financial Information For The Second Quarter

07/03/2020 | 12:31pm EDT

MIAMI, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) has scheduled a conference call with analysts for Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. (EDT); 3 p.m. (BST) to provide a business update.

A simulcast of the call will be available via the company's Web sites at www.carnivalcorp.com and www.carnivalplc.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carnival-corporation--plc-provides-business-update-and-additional-financial-information-for-the-second-quarter-301088075.html

SOURCE Carnival Corporation & plc


© PRNewswire 2020
