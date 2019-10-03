Log in
Carnival & : Foundation Donates $200,000 to Best Buddies International

10/03/2019 | 02:42pm EDT

Carnival Foundation Executive Director Linda Coll and Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy recently presented a $200,000 check to Anthony Kennedy Shriver, chairman and CEO of Best Buddies International, at the cruise line's Miami offices yesterday.

The donation supports three Best Buddies fundraising programs: Best Buddies Challenge: Hearst Castle, in Los Angeles, Calif.; Best Buddies Challenge: Hyannis Port, Mass.; and the Best Buddies Miami Gala.

Attending the ceremony was Yoel Gallo, a participant in the Best Buddies Jobs Program. Gallo has been employed at Carnival Headquarters since November 2018 as an internal distribution clerk in the Office Services Department.

Carnival Foundation has supported Best Buddies International - created by Shriver in 1989 - since 1996.

Best Buddies International is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development and inclusive living for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Carnival Foundation oversees the many philanthropic endeavors of Carnival Corporation as well as its employee-driven service group, the 'Friends Uniting Neighbors' (F.U.N.) Team. Through monetary and in-kind donations, innovative philanthropic programs, employee fundraisers and hands-on volunteer initiatives, Carnival Foundation and the brands of Carnival Corporation support a variety of organizations. From providing meals to the homeless and abuse prevention to working toward medical advancement and educating youth, Carnival Foundation's reach is communitywide.

Disclaimer

Carnival Corporation published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 18:41:02 UTC
