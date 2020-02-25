Log in
Carnival & : Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

02/25/2020 | 12:06pm EST

Carnival Corporation & plc Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

February 25, 2020

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Arnold W. Donald

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director of Carnival Corporation & plc

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Carnival Corporation

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982

4

Details of the transaction

a)

Description of the financial

Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

instrument, type of instrument

CUSIP: 143658300

Identification code

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of performance-based restricted stock units ("PBS RSUs") pursuant to the Carnival

Corporation 2011 Stock Plan. Each PBS RSU represents one share of Carnival

Corporation common stock. Each holder of PBS RSUs may earn from 0-200% of the

stated target amount of PBS RSUs to the extent that Carnival Corporation & plc's metrics

related to the following exceed specified performance goals over the 2020-2022

performance period: (i) annual operating income, as adjusted for certain fuel price

changes and currency exchange rate impact; (ii) return on invested capital; and (iii)

certain environmental, social & governance matters.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$0.00

71,959

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

71,959

- Price

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2020-02-21

f)

Place of the transaction

Off Market

Arnaldo Perez

General Counsel & Secretary Carnival Corporation & plc 3655 NW 87th Avenue

MLGL-815 Miami, FL 33178 T: 305.599.2600

Disclaimer

Carnival plc published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 17:05:00 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 21 606 M
EBIT 2020 3 344 M
Net income 2020 2 954 M
Debt 2020 13 045 M
Yield 2020 5,41%
P/E ratio 2020 8,72x
P/E ratio 2021 7,86x
EV / Sales2020 1,79x
EV / Sales2021 1,74x
Capitalization 25 584 M
Chart CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC
Duration : Period :
Carnival Corporation & Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 52,13  $
Last Close Price 37,76  $
Spread / Highest target 56,3%
Spread / Average Target 38,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arnold W. Donald President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Micky Meir Arison Chairman
David Bernstein Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Gregory A. Sullivan Chief Information Officer
Stuart Subotnick Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC-17.98%25 584
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL-10.96%44 081
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-6.21%28 860
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD-20.52%20 172
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-8.97%11 073
ACCOR-12.91%10 177
