Carnival & : Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

Carnival Corporation & plc Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS
February 25, 2020
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
Arnold W. Donald
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director of Carnival Corporation & plc
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
Carnival Corporation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Legal Entity Identifier
|
F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Details of the transaction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Description of the financial
|
Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
|
|
|
instrument, type of instrument
|
CUSIP: 143658300
|
|
|
Identification code
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of performance-based restricted stock units ("PBS RSUs") pursuant to the Carnival
|
|
|
Corporation 2011 Stock Plan. Each PBS RSU represents one share of Carnival
|
|
|
Corporation common stock. Each holder of PBS RSUs may earn from 0-200% of the
|
|
|
stated target amount of PBS RSUs to the extent that Carnival Corporation & plc's metrics
|
|
|
related to the following exceed specified performance goals over the 2020-2022
|
|
|
performance period: (i) annual operating income, as adjusted for certain fuel price
|
|
|
changes and currency exchange rate impact; (ii) return on invested capital; and (iii)
|
|
|
certain environmental, social & governance matters.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
$0.00
|
|
71,959
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
|
71,959
|
|
|
|
- Price
|
|
|
|
$0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2020-02-21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Off Market
|
|
|
|
|
|
Arnaldo Perez
General Counsel & Secretary Carnival Corporation & plc 3655 NW 87th Avenue
MLGL-815 Miami, FL 33178 T: 305.599.2600
Disclaimer
Carnival plc published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 17:05:00 UTC