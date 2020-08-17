Log in
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC

(CCL)
  Report
08/17 04:10:00 pm
14.68 USD   -5.11%
08/17 Carnival hit by ransomware attack, guest and employee data accessed
RE
08/17 Principia, Novavax rise; Wells Fargo, Carnival fall
AQ
08/17 CARNIVAL CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Carnival hit by ransomware attack, guest and employee data accessed

08/17/2020 | 11:43pm EDT
The cruise ship Carnival Spirit sits docked at the Overseas Passenger Terminal in Sydney Harbour

Cruise operator Carnival Corp said on Monday it launched an investigation into a ransomware attack on one of its brand's information technology systems.

Carnival, which operates AIDA, Carnival and Princess cruises among others, in a regulatory filing said https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/815097/000095014220002039/eh2001078_8k.htm the attack included unauthorized access to personal data of guests and employees.

The company did not identify the brand that was affected and declined to provide more details, as the investigation process was at an early stage.

The attack adds to the woes of the company that has been already struggling with suspension of its cruises for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic amid travel restrictions across the world.

Certain data files were downloaded during the attack, Carnival said, and added that there was no assurance that information technology systems of its other brands will not be adversely affected.

Ransomware is a type of malicious program used by hackers to take control of files in an infected system and then demand hefty payments to recover them.

The company said it believed the incident will not have a material impact on its business, operations or financial results.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 510 M - -
Net income 2020 -7 466 M - -
Net Debt 2020 17 820 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,28x
Yield 2020 4,74%
Capitalization 12 195 M 12 195 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,61x
EV / Sales 2021 2,67x
Nbr of Employees 150 000
Free-Float 58,0%
Carnival Corporation & Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Managers
NameTitle
Arnold W. Donald President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Micky Meir Arison Chairman
Josh Weinstein Chief Operating Officer
David Bernstein Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Gregory A. Sullivan Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC-69.57%12 839
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL., INC.-36.79%31 137
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-23.38%23 849
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD-54.84%12 987
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED-1.77%11 132
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-22.27%9 886
