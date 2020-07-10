Carnival to resume trips in phases, emerge as a 'leaner' company

Log in
07/10/2020 | 10:01am EDT

(Adds details on fleet capacity, background on cruise industry)

July 10 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp said on Friday it was planning to resume operations in a phased manner and would operate with a smaller fleet on its return, months after suspending trips due to the COVID-19 pandemic, sending its shares up about 5%.

The world's largest cruise operator also said it has reduced capital expenditures by more than $5 billion over the next 18 months.

"We will emerge a leaner, more efficient company to optimize cash generation, pay down debt and position us to return to investment grade credit," Chief Executive Officer Arnold Donald said.

The cruise business has been one of the worst hit after several ships, including some owned by Carnival's Princess Cruises, became coronavirus hotspots, killing some on board and forcing port quarantines for several crew and staff.

To survive through the crisis, companies, including peers Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, have raised billions through various means, even pledging ships and private islands.

Carnival alone, raised over $10 billion through a series of financing transactions since voyages were paused.

The company expects future capacity to be moderated by the phased re-entry of its ships, while some ships in its fleet could be removed and new deliveries would be delayed, Carnival added.

In total, the 13 ships expected to leave the fleet represent a nearly 9% reduction in current capacity, and the company expects only five of the nine ships originally scheduled for delivery to be delivered.

On Thursday, Carnival said it would resume voyages run by its German cruise line AIDA.

The company's shares were trading at $15.26 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Shounak Dasgupta)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 177 M - -
Net income 2020 -6 317 M - -
Net Debt 2020 18 932 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,39x
Yield 2020 4,81%
Capitalization 10 610 M 10 610 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,12x
Nbr of Employees 150 000
Free-Float 53,5%
Chart CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC
Duration : Period :
Carnival Corporation & Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 17,29 $
Last Close Price 14,58 $
Spread / Highest target 106%
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arnold W. Donald President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Micky Meir Arison Chairman
Josh Weinstein Chief Operating Officer
David Bernstein Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Gregory A. Sullivan Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC-71.32%10 610
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL., INC.-43.04%27 967
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-33.16%20 553
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED-6.71%10 706
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD-64.71%9 866
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-28.57%8 479
