Carnival to resume trips in phases, emerge as a 'leaner' company

July 10 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp said on Friday it
was planning to resume operations in a phased manner and would
operate with a smaller fleet on its return, months after
suspending trips due to the COVID-19 pandemic, sending its
shares up about 5%.
The world's largest cruise operator also said it has reduced
capital expenditures by more than $5 billion over the next 18
months.
"We will emerge a leaner, more efficient company to optimize
cash generation, pay down debt and position us to return to
investment grade credit," Chief Executive Officer Arnold Donald
said.
The cruise business has been one of the worst hit after
several ships, including some owned by Carnival's Princess
Cruises, became coronavirus hotspots, killing some on board and
forcing port quarantines for several crew and staff.
To survive through the crisis, companies, including peers
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd and Norwegian Cruise Line
Holdings Ltd, have raised billions through various
means, even pledging ships and private islands.
Carnival alone, raised over $10 billion through a series of
financing transactions since voyages were paused.
The company expects future capacity to be moderated by the
phased re-entry of its ships, while some ships in its fleet
could be removed and new deliveries would be delayed, Carnival
added.
In total, the 13 ships expected to leave the fleet represent
a nearly 9% reduction in current capacity, and the company
expects only five of the nine ships originally scheduled for
delivery to be delivered.
On Thursday, Carnival said it would resume voyages run by
its German cruise line AIDA.
The company's shares were trading at $15.26 on the New York
Stock Exchange.
