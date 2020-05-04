Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Carnival Corporation & Plc    CCL   PA1436583006

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC

(CCL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Carnival Corporation & Plc and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 02:03pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Carnival Corporation & Plc (“Carnival” or “the Company”) (NYSE: CCL) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC
02:03pINVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
01:25pCARNIVAL & : Cruise Lines plans to sail again starting in August
AQ
09:32aCARNIVAL & : Thinking about trading stocks or options in Vertex Pharmaceuticals,..
PR
05/01INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
04/28CARNIVAL : Disclosure of rights attached to equity shares
AQ
04/27CARNIVAL & : Cunard Extends Pause to Voyages
AQ
04/24CARNIVAL & : Thinking about buying stock in Advanced Micro Devices, Carnival Cor..
PR
04/21CARNIVAL PLC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04/21CARNIVAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04/21CARNIVAL & : Corporation Names Jeffrey J. Gearhart to Boards of Directors
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 596 M
EBIT 2020 -1 561 M
Net income 2020 -1 766 M
Debt 2020 16 114 M
Yield 2020 8,05%
P/E ratio 2020 -6,84x
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
EV / Sales2020 2,28x
EV / Sales2021 1,59x
Capitalization 10 324 M
Chart CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC
Duration : Period :
Carnival Corporation & Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 24,39  $
Last Close Price 13,93  $
Spread / Highest target 280%
Spread / Average Target 75,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -64,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arnold W. Donald President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Micky Meir Arison Chairman
David Bernstein Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Gregory A. Sullivan Chief Information Officer
Stuart Subotnick Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC-72.59%10 324
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL-44.03%27 478
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-35.06%19 964
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED-17.72%9 443
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD-69.46%8 526
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-31.97%8 025
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group