Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Carnival Corporation & Plc    CCL   PA1436583006

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC

(CCL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Carnival Corporation & Plc – CCL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 09:29pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CCL) resulting from allegations that Carnival may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On May 1, 2020, Bloomberg published an article entitled “House Panel Opens Carnival Probe Over Cruise Ship Outbreaks.” The article reported, in part, “[t]he U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure . . . opened an inquiry into Carnival Corp.’s handling of the Covid-19 outbreaks that have resulted in more than 1,500 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus aboard its cruise ships, as well as dozens of passengers and crew deaths.” The Bloomberg article also quoted a letter to Carnival from Congressman Peter DeFazio, the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure chair, which reportedly stated, in part, “It seems as though Carnival Corporation and its portfolio of nine cruise lines, which represents 109 cruise ships, is still trying to sell this cruise line fantasy and ignoring the public health threat.”

On this news, Carnival’s shares fell $1.97 per share, or over 12%, to close at $13.93 per share on May 1, 2020, damaging investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of Carnival shareholders. If you purchased securities of Carnival please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1854.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC
09:29pRosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Carnival ..
BU
05/06SEABOURN : Extends Pause To Global Ship Operations Into October, November 2020
PR
05/06CARNIVAL & : 2 cruise lines cancel remaining Alaska summer sailings
AQ
05/06ATTENTION CARNIVAL EMPLOYEES/INVESTO : KlaymanToskes Commences Investigation int..
BU
05/04CARNIVAL & : Cruise Line says it's cancelling Alaska sailings
AQ
05/04CARNIVAL & : Cruise Line says it's canceling Alaska sailings
AQ
05/04INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
05/04CARNIVAL & : Cruise Line plans to sail again starting in August
AQ
05/04CARNIVAL & : Thinking about trading stocks or options in Vertex Pharmaceuticals,..
PR
05/01INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 303 M
EBIT 2020 -1 787 M
Net income 2020 -1 629 M
Debt 2020 16 114 M
Yield 2020 8,64%
P/E ratio 2020 -6,65x
P/E ratio 2021 6,99x
EV / Sales2020 2,30x
EV / Sales2021 1,57x
Capitalization 9 920 M
Chart CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC
Duration : Period :
Carnival Corporation & Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 23,41  $
Last Close Price 13,53  $
Spread / Highest target 292%
Spread / Average Target 73,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -63,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arnold W. Donald President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Micky Meir Arison Chairman
David Bernstein Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Gregory A. Sullivan Chief Information Officer
Stuart Subotnick Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC-73.38%9 447
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL-43.22%26 298
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-35.17%19 620
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED-19.92%9 692
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-34.10%7 659
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD-71.52%7 551
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group