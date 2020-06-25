Seabourn : Announces Carnival Corp. Exec Josh Leibowitz As President

SEATTLE, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn , the world's finest ultra-luxury travel experience, announced today that Josh Leibowitz has been named president, effective immediately.

Reporting to Stein Kruse, Group CEO of Holland America Group and Carnival UK, Leibowitz's responsibilities will include oversight of all aspects of the ultra-luxury brand's operations, including revenue management, deployment and itinerary planning, hotel operations, and sales and marketing.

"We are excited to welcome Josh into this new role on our senior leadership team, where he will bring extensive experience and knowledge that will further strengthen Seabourn's position in the market," said Kruse. "I am confident that Josh will help carry Seabourn through the challenges currently facing the travel industry to build on its longstanding reputation as an ultra-luxury travel brand unlike any other, supported by a team of people whose everyday focus is on delivering the best."

"I'm excited to join the community of loyal Seabourn guests, our passionate crew, and the travel advisors that come together to deliver extraordinary Seabourn experiences," Leibowitz said. "Our main priority will be working together as we develop plans to resume operations and welcome our past and future guests onboard to create lasting travel memories."

Leibowitz joined Carnival Corporation & plc in 2013 as chief strategy officer and was also named senior vice president, Cunard North America in December 2016.

Prior to joining Carnival Corporation & plc, he served as managing partner of the Miami office of the consulting firm McKinsey & Co., and as a leader in the firm's work in advanced analytics and sales and marketing.

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury travel with intimate ships offering key elements that set the line apart: spacious, thoughtfully appointed oceanfront suites; world-class dining in a choice of venues; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times; award-winning service and a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home on board. The ships travel the globe to many of the world's most desirable destinations including marquee cities, UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and lesser-known ports and hideaways. The line is also the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage.

About Seabourn:

Ultra-luxury Seabourn currently operates a fleet of five modern ships and is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines. The exclusive alliance also includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Cunard Line, Costa Cruises, AIDA, P&O Cruises UK, and P&O Cruises Australia. Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL and NYSE: CUK). Seabourn is the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage under a multi-year agreement to help promote sustainable tourism at World Heritage sites around the world.

