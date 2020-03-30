Seabourn : To Pause Global Cruise Operations For An Additional 30 Days

SEATTLE, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the world's finest ultra-luxury travel experience, announced today that it will extend the voluntarily pause of global operations for its five cruise ships for an additional 30 days. The 30-day extension includes sailings scheduled to depart through May 14, 2020.

The brand had announced an initial 30-day pause in global operations, which took effect on March 14, 2020. The decision is a proactive response to the unpredictable circumstances evolving from the global spread of COVID-19.

Seabourn will be communicating changes to voyages scheduled to depart in the extension window with all booked guests and their travel advisors.

Seabourn guests on impacted voyages will receive a 125% refund of the fare paid in the form of a future cruise credit, which can be applied toward any future cruise through December 31, 2021. For guests who do not opt to choose the 125% future cruise credit, a 100% refund of the monies paid to Seabourn will be reimbursed to the original form of payment.

Guests and their travel advisors will be sent communications on how to manage cancellations and desired compensation online. Seabourn asks guests not to call the Reservation Call Center for information about the cancellations due to the possibility of high call volumes and the potential of long on-hold wait times.

For reservations or more information about Seabourn, please contact Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com.

