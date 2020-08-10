Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Carnival Corporation & Plc    CUK

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC

(CUK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Carnival & : PLC - AIDA Cruises prepares for resumption of cruise operation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 02:46am EDT

AIDA Cruises is preparing for the resumption of its cruise operation starting from September 6, 2020

ROSTOCK, Germany, Aug. 10, 2020  -- AIDA Cruises is planning to resume its cruise operations with the first ships from German ports at the beginning of September 2020. The prerequisite for this was the approval of the flag state Italy for the restart concepts.

The first trips from Kiel will start on September 6, 2020. The first cruises with AIDAperla to the Norwegian fjords start from Hamburg on September 12, 19 and 26, 2020.

In the coming days, AIDA Cruises will review the specific details of this decision and will work closely with all responsible authorities of the flag state Italy and the classification society in order to carefully implement the new protocols and regulations in the sense of a responsible restart on board the AIDA ships.

As the current development shows, unfortunately not in all European travel destinations the prerequisites for safe travel are given yet.

Due to the current situation, the company must extend the pause of its cruise season until September 30, 2020, except for the above-mentioned departures from Kiel (starting from September 6, 2020) and Hamburg (starting from September 12, 2020).

To AIDA Cruises it is important to provide all guests with this important information regarding their vacation. The company very much regrets that the other voyages cannot take place as planned. All guests whose cruise cannot be carried out will be informed immediately.

The company publishes detailed information on the current pause of the cruise season at www.aida.de/reisehinweis.

According to the motto "With certainty the most beautiful vacation", AIDA Cruises provides transparent and comprehensive information regarding the expanded measures to protect against COVID-19 at www.aida.de/sichererurlaub.

CONTACT: Herausgeber: AIDA Cruises, Am Strande 3d I 18055 Rostock, Tel.: +49 (0) 381 / 444-0, Fax: + 49 (0) 381 / 444-88 88, www.aida.de; Communication: Hansjörg Kunze, Vice President Communication & Sustainability, Tel.: +49 (0) 381 / 444-80 20, Fax: + 49 (0) 381 / 444-80 25, presse@aida.de


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC
08/07CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : Announces Closing of an Equity Offering and Repurch..
PR
08/07CARNIVAL & : WTTC/Carnival Corporation Global Scientific Summit - More Than 17,0..
AQ
08/06NSW offers to host Australian Open as Melbourne battles COVID-19 spike
RE
08/06CARNIVAL & : More Than 17,000 People Sign Up to Hear from World-leading Medical,..
PR
08/05CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : Announces an Equity Offering and Repurchase of Conv..
PR
08/05CARNIVAL & : Cruise Line Joins Industrywide Pause In U.S. Through October 31
PU
08/03WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb to Start the Month
DJ
08/03WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb to Start the Month
DJ
08/03CARNIVAL & : Corporation Delivers Two Retired Cruise Ships for Responsible Recyc..
PR
08/03Carnival cancels planned restart of AIDA Cruises
RE
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group