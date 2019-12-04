Log in
Carnival & : PLC - Standard form for notification of major holdings

12/04/2019

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Carnival Plc
4DR1VPDQMHD3N3QW8W95
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer   (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name
Legal & General Group Plc (Group)
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 1 Coleman St, London EC2R 5AA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
Legal & General Assurance Society (LGAS)

Legal & General Assurance
(Pensions Management) Limited (PMC)
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 1 Coleman St, London EC2R 5AA
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 15th March 2013
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
03rd December 2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached  Below 3% - Below 3% 183,521,448
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
3.86%		 - 3.86%

   

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB0031215220 Below 3% -
Below 3%		 -
SUBTOTAL 8. A Below 3% Below 3%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Physical or cash
settlementxii		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		 x
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Legal & General Group (Direct/Indirect) Below 5% Below 5%
Legal & General Investment Management (Holdings) Limited
(Direct/Indirect)
Below 5%
Below 5%
Legal & General Group (Direct) Below 3% Below 3%
Legal & General     Assurance Society (Direct) Below 3% Below 3%
Legal & General Group (Direct/Indirect) Below 5% Below 5%
Legal & General Investment Management (Holdings) Limited
(Direct/Indirect)		 Below 5% Below 5%
Legal & General Group (Direct) Below 3% Below 3%
Legal & General Assurance (Pensions Management) Limited
(Direct)		 Below 3%
Below 3%
Legal & General Group (Direct/Indirect) Below 5% Below 5%
Legal & General Investment Management (Holdings) Limited
(Direct/Indirect)		 Below 5% Below 5%
Legal & General Investment Management Limited (Indirect) Below 5% Below 5%
Legal & General Group (Direct/Indirect) Below 5% Below 5%
Legal & General Investment Management (Holdings) Limited
(Direct/Indirect)		 Below 5% Below 5%
Legal & General (Unit Trust Managers) Limited (Indirect) Below 5% Below 5%
Legal & General Group (Direct/Indirect) Below 5% Below 5%
Legal & General Investment Management (Holdings) Limited
(Direct/Indirect)		 Below 5% Below 5%
Go ETF Below 5% Below 5%
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder N/A
The number and % of voting rights held N/A
The date until which the voting rights will be held N/A
11. Additional informationxvi

Notification using the total voting rights figure of  183,521,448

   

Place of completion Brunel House, 2 Fitzalan Road, Cardiff, CF24 0EB
Date of completion 03/12/2019

© PRNewswire 2019
