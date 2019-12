Carnival & : PLC - Standard form for notification of major holdings

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Carnival Plc

4DR1VPDQMHD3N3QW8W95

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Legal & General Group Plc (Group)

City and country of registered office (if applicable) 1 Coleman St, London EC2R 5AA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

Legal & General Assurance Society (LGAS)



Legal & General Assurance

(Pensions Management) Limited (PMC)

City and country of registered office (if applicable) 1 Coleman St, London EC2R 5AA

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 15th March 2013

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

03rd December 2019



7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Below 3% - Below 3% 183,521,448