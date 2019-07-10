Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Carnival plc    CUK

CARNIVAL PLC

(CUK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Carnival : Carnival Corporation & plc Purchase of Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 02:01am EDT

Carnival Corporation & plc

Purchase of Shares

In accordance with Carnival Corporation & plc's (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) previously announced Share Repurchase Programme, Carnival Corporation & plc announces that Carnival plc has purchased:

Shares purchased:                     Carnival plc ordinary USD 1.66 shares

Date of purchase:                      09 July 2019

Number of shares purchased:     2175 shares

Highest price paid per share:     3528.0 pence

Lowest price paid per share:      3522.0 pence

Average price paid per share:    3525.2386 pence

Carnival plc intends to hold these shares in treasury

Following the above purchases, and including shares which have been purchased but not yet settled, Carnival plc holds 28,370,770 shares in treasury and has 188,973,205 shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury by Carnival plc).

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Merrill Lynch International on behalf of Carnival plc as part of the share repurchase programme.

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: Carnival plc (ISIN CODE: GB0031215220)

Date of Purchase: 09 July 2019

Broker: Merrill Lynch International

Aggregated information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 3525.2386 2175

Individual transactions:

Number of shares purchased Transaction price Time of transaction Trading Venue
46 3522.00 15:14:27 London Stock Exchange
154 3522.00 15:14:27 London Stock Exchange
248 3522.00 15:14:27 London Stock Exchange
100 3526.00 15:16:07 London Stock Exchange
48 3525.00 15:16:27 London Stock Exchange
62 3525.00 15:16:27 London Stock Exchange
69 3525.00 15:16:27 London Stock Exchange
137 3525.00 15:16:27 London Stock Exchange
138 3525.00 15:16:27 London Stock Exchange
189 3525.00 15:16:27 London Stock Exchange
200 3525.00 15:16:27 London Stock Exchange
77 3527.00 15:17:41 London Stock Exchange
123 3527.00 15:17:41 London Stock Exchange
123 3527.00 15:17:41 London Stock Exchange
65 3527.00 15:17:49 London Stock Exchange
93 3527.00 15:19:24 London Stock Exchange
108 3527.00 15:19:28 London Stock Exchange
57 3528.00 15:20:01 London Stock Exchange
138 3528.00 15:20:01 London Stock Exchange

© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARNIVAL PLC
02:01aCARNIVAL : Carnival Corporation & plc Purchase of Shares
PR
07/09PRINCESS CRUISES : Announces Return of Pacific Princess to Australia for Local S..
PR
07/09CARNIVAL : Cunard and Julien's Auctions, in partnership with House of Taylor, Of..
AQ
07/09PRINCESS CRUISES : Announces 2020-2021 South America & Antarctica Program
PR
07/09CARNIVAL : Block Listing Six Monthly Return
PR
07/09CARNIVAL : Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
07/09Carnival Stresses Compliance After Woes -- WSJ
DJ
07/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/08CARNIVAL : Cunard Celebrates Opening of Historic Exhibit on the Queen Mary with ..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About