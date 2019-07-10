Carnival : Carnival Corporation & plc Purchase of Shares

Carnival Corporation & plc
Purchase of Shares
In accordance with Carnival Corporation & plc's (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) previously announced Share Repurchase Programme, Carnival Corporation & plc announces that Carnival plc has purchased:
Shares purchased: Carnival plc ordinary USD 1.66 shares
Date of purchase: 09 July 2019
Number of shares purchased: 2175 shares
Highest price paid per share: 3528.0 pence
Lowest price paid per share: 3522.0 pence
Average price paid per share: 3525.2386 pence
Carnival plc intends to hold these shares in treasury
Following the above purchases, and including shares which have been purchased but not yet settled, Carnival plc holds 28,370,770 shares in treasury and has 188,973,205 shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury by Carnival plc).
The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Merrill Lynch International on behalf of Carnival plc as part of the share repurchase programme.
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: Carnival plc (ISIN CODE: GB0031215220)
Date of Purchase: 09 July 2019
Broker: Merrill Lynch International
Aggregated information:
|Venue
|Volume-weighted average price, pence
|Aggregated volume
|London Stock Exchange
|3525.2386
|2175
Individual transactions:
|Number of shares purchased
|Transaction price
|Time of transaction
|Trading Venue
|46
|3522.00
|15:14:27
|London Stock Exchange
|154
|3522.00
|15:14:27
|London Stock Exchange
|248
|3522.00
|15:14:27
|London Stock Exchange
|100
|3526.00
|15:16:07
|London Stock Exchange
|48
|3525.00
|15:16:27
|London Stock Exchange
|62
|3525.00
|15:16:27
|London Stock Exchange
|69
|3525.00
|15:16:27
|London Stock Exchange
|137
|3525.00
|15:16:27
|London Stock Exchange
|138
|3525.00
|15:16:27
|London Stock Exchange
|189
|3525.00
|15:16:27
|London Stock Exchange
|200
|3525.00
|15:16:27
|London Stock Exchange
|77
|3527.00
|15:17:41
|London Stock Exchange
|123
|3527.00
|15:17:41
|London Stock Exchange
|123
|3527.00
|15:17:41
|London Stock Exchange
|65
|3527.00
|15:17:49
|London Stock Exchange
|93
|3527.00
|15:19:24
|London Stock Exchange
|108
|3527.00
|15:19:28
|London Stock Exchange
|57
|3528.00
|15:20:01
|London Stock Exchange
|138
|3528.00
|15:20:01
|London Stock Exchange